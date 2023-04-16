Goiânia hosts festival in new format on July 2

O Villa Mix Festival is back for its 10th edition. After 4 years without being held in Goiânia, the event will be at Estádio Serra Dourada, on July 2nd.

Common new format that mixes people, styles and music, the party promises to rock the capital with the best of Brazilian music.

Sertanejo, the festival’s pioneering style, is accompanied by different rhythms in an unmissable celebration.

“The new format represents the end of a successful format and, at the same time, the beginning of a new festival, which will certainly have the same, if not greater, success”, he communicated.

According to the organization, the return of the party will be a “unique moment”. “Soon, many news will be announced to the general public,” he said in a statement.

Villa Mix Festival

▪️ O Villa Mix is ​​one of the biggest music festivals in Brazilwith editions in several states of the country and even abroad.

▪️ With the presence of national and international artists, like Demi Lovato, Maluma and Nick Jonas, the event is known for its gigantic stage structures.

▪️ In 2015, the festival entered Guinness World Records as the largest stage structure in the world. He surpassed the mark that was the Irish band U2.

▪️ In 2017, the The event entered Guinness World Records again, surpassing its own record for stage structure.

▪️ In 2020, during the pandemic, the event held a charity live raising more than 500 tons of food for philanthropic institutions.

