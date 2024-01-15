Going to sleep immediately is a Japanese routine

adults should Sleep Sleeping less than seven to eight hours each night increases sleep burden, which means you’ll need to start sleeping more to get good and rested sleep. He Dream Empowers the mind, restores the body and strengthens nearly every system of the body. Experts agree that having healthy sleep patterns is essential for managing various types of hygiene factorSuch as weight, blood pressure or risk of type 2 diabetes.

so get one quality sleep It’s an important component of a healthy lifestyle and the Japanese have a distinct culture when it comes to sleep. These are the aspects that make them unique.

sleep on a futon

Japanese usually sleep directly on the floor One on a tatami and then one on a futon. Tatami mats serve as a breather and moisture barrier between the futon mattress and the floor. Buckwheat futons and pillows are designed to provide proper support and alignment to the body.

Japanese futon

cold room

The Japanese usually set the temperature of their rooms between 15 and 20º C, Japanese scientists investigated the physiology of sleep with the hypothesis that room temperature is one of the most important factors affecting sleep, noting that heat and cold can increase the ability to wake and the likelihood of awakening. These were their conclusions:

Exposure to heat increases the likelihood of awakening during sleep and affects sleep stages.

Exposure to heat and humidity increases body heat load, affecting sleep state and thermoregulation.

The sleep state is not affected by exposure to cold. Yes, it may affect the autonomic response of the heart during sleep.

cozy bedroom

The Japanese often prioritize relaxation and peace in their sleeping environment, focusing on creating a bedroom minimal and clean,

ritual before bed

They often engage in bedtime rituals, such as taking a warm bath or practicing meditation, to promote relaxation and prepare for sleep.

aromatherapy

Japanese culture uses aromatherapy, sound machines, and eye masks to help promote deeper, more restful sleep. aromatherapy Promotes relaxation and restful sleep with essential oils. Lavender, chamomile and bergamot are commonly used to promote peace and relaxation, reduce stress and promote a restful night’s sleep.

feeding

Contains many traditional Japanese foods, such as fish, rice and vegetables tryptophanAn amino acid that helps the body produce serotonin, a neurotransmitter that may promote relaxation and sleep.