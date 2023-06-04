Gold and bronze for Jonas Van de Steen at WB Paracycling in Huntsville (LoCristi)

Zaffelrunner Jonas Van de Steen is in a position to shine early in the season, you can read it here first. With bronze in the time trial and now also gold in last night’s road race at WB Paracycling in Huntsville-Alabama, Zafelere bears only confirmation of that upside.

,Gert Hermann

The UCI Paracycling World Cup starts this weekend in Alabama. On Saturday it was a personal battle between three acquaintances in the MH4 category: Mathieu Bosredden, Geert Schipper and our Jonas Van de Steen. In that order he populated the podium, another bronze award for the man from Zaffellare.

Jonas has turned his attention to road racing and proved it last night. In the 72.6 km stage, he battled it out with five other toppers. In remote Alabama it eventually became a Flemish-Dutch battle, as only Geert Schipper was on the attack in the final round. Jonas took the lead over the man of Orange by two narrow seconds, with the inevitable pool Rafael Wilk completing the podium. Bosredden was less unfortunate this time and finished fourth, ahead of Josef Fritsch.