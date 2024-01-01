Golden Globes 2024: Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to Matthew Perry?

During the 2024 Golden Globes, actress Jennifer Aniston appeared in an all-black outfit. Tribute to Matthew Perry?

The 2024 Golden Globes take place this Sunday, January 7, in Los Angeles. An event that brought together many stars including Jennifer Aniston. Additionally, the latter walked the red carpet with a black dress. Was this a tribute to Matthew Perry? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Golden Globes 2024: Parade of stars on the red carpet

Like every year, the Golden Globes attract stars from all over the world. This Sunday, January 7, 2024, many people are therefore Traveled to Los Angeles to attend the 81st ceremony, Plus, there’s something! The event is highly anticipated as it awards films and series released in 2023.

So this is the ideal opportunity to highlight those actors and directors who have stood out. Additionally, the 2024 Golden Globes ceremony was broadcast in more than 150 countries. just that ! so, Many stars walked the red carpet, Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez, Cillian Murphy, Sarah Snook… Everyone paraded in wonderful costumes During this event!

but that’s not all ! Other stars stood out during these 2024 Golden Globes. yes, people who are following Romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Had to eat something. In fact, Two lovebirds are shown kissing, In any case, one thing is for sure, the pair seems more in love than ever. Very beautiful !

They’re not the only ones who have made a name for themselves! Taylor Swift nominated for her documentary title eras tour, Didn’t appreciate Joe Koy’s comments towards him, Ouch…

Jennifer Annison, attending the 2024 Golden Globes, Created a sensation in all black dress, An outfit that left the web reacting! MCE TV tells you more!

Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to Matthew Perry

Since the death of Matthew Perry, Friends series fans are in mourning, He also did the casting of the series a touching tribute after his death.

“We are all devastated by Matthew’s passing. We were more than just colleagues, we were a family. There is a lot to say. But right now, we’ll take a moment to mourn.”,

but that’s not all ! During the 2024 Golden Globes, this Sunday, January 7, some Internet users noticed A thoughtful tribute to Matthew Perry from Jennifer Aniston,

Actually, for the ceremony, The actress chose a black dress from Dolce & Gabbana, For many fans, the choice of this color is not a trivial matter. Eh yes!

that’s his wayExpress your condolences to your former friend in Friends, Awesome tribute!

Tributes should once again pour in for Matthew Perry During the Emmy Awards in January.

Decades passed, but family Friend Still united as ever!