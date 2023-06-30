Golden Julie Wanloo responds to Karl Weineuwkerke’s letter: “You have impressed me deeply, I have come from afar…”

Julie Vanloo gives a fascinating reply to Karl Weineuwkerke’s weekly letter. The West Flemish woman scripted history with the Belgian Cats after a historic gold medal at the European Championship Basketball.

Dear Karl,

Thank you so much for taking the time to write me this lovely letter. I can tell you, your words have touched me deeply. I’m not that strong at writing down my feelings, but you know Carl, I haven’t talked about this to anyone for a long time, but most of the time I’ve been working hard. I patiently waited for my moment to come…

give up or fight back

You wrote about the Tokyo Olympics in your letter. First we had to qualify to reach the Games. The Olympic qualifying tournament was organized in his own country. When I heard that it would be happening in my own hometown, I jumped with joy. Together with my family, my former school and the city council, we were going to make it one big party. But when I was 15, I was not selected for the first time. I was not even given a place in the broad corps. I never found any reason for this.

Fair or unfair, I don’t care. I have never felt so powerless and deeply hurt before. I accepted it, kept quiet, kept working and fought with positive thinking. I learned a lot from this, including that top sports and injustice sometimes go hand in hand. it’s just that. And then you have two options, accept defeat or counter-attack.

blood Sweat and tears

I fought and then there was Tokyo 2021. I came back to the team but I was very insecure. I could not work at the crossroads, let alone demonstrate. I was paralyzed with fear of doing something wrong, had 0.0 fun in my game and didn’t trust anything or anyone anymore. After that match against Japan, the basket didn’t really matter to me, but give up? No way, I moved to Russia and continued to believe in my abilities, continue to work on mental flexibility and keep doors open. I have set my own goals, made a path, walking day by day with the support of the right people on that path which I have made myself.

I stayed away from all possible distractions and kept believing that one day I could show what I was capable of. Everything happens for a reason, a quote from my great role model Kevin Durant always springs to mind: “Be so good they can’t ignore you”, I wanted and would find a way so that they could never separate me again. I have worked and will continue to work to learn this mindset. And I can tell you, it cost me blood, sweat and tears. As I learned from the club of my heart, Club Brugge: no sweat no glory, I went there for training during the summer. I trained with the girls in first grade where I learned a lot in all areas.

“To all the young girls I say: Never give up”

And then it happened, Carl. I got my chance! Something I waited for years, I was very prepared mentally and physically to achieve it. Before the start of the European Championship, Emma told me: “Julie, you could be in the All Star 5 of the tournament. You realize that, don’t you?”, and you know? Her words gave me immense confidence and wings. Coach Rachid gave me few minutes and good big chances and under the impulse of my dear teammates, I got wings that took me to unseen heights. A mix of confidence, continuing to believe in my abilities and hard work has ensured that I can hit hard and make a great contribution to this wonderful team.

You know Carl, I just want to have fun in that game, I want to say to all the young girls out there that you should never give up. They have to believe in their dreams. You learn a lot from failures and they also make you stronger in all areas. And You will get the result as you work,

deeply moved

I am very happy, very happy and also a little bit proud. We Belgian cats deserve it!

Thanks again Carl. Your letter has touched me deeply as I am a sentimental person. I’ve come a long way…

carl, last but not least I just wanted to show my sincere appreciation for the honest and warm person you are. Flanders has a lot to offer in terms of sport and the same can be said of our commentators. Vive Le Velo and all race and sports afternoons would not be the same without you and Jose, the wonderful couple who always compel us to enjoy your authentic thoughts and comments during and around the races. I wish you and your family all the best for the future.

Dear,

duracell rabbit

Julie Wanlu #35