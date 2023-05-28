Golden Palm at Cannes for court drama ‘Anatomy of a Fall’

reuters Director Justin Truitt with the Golden Palm

NOS News, Yesterday, 22:01

The Golden Palm, the most important award at the Cannes Film Festival, has been won by anatomy of the fall by French director Justin Truitt (44). This is the third time in the history of the festival that a woman has won the award.

anatomy of the fall In fact anatomie d’ene chute, is about a writer who tries to prove that she is not guilty of murdering her husband. The role of the author is performed by the German Sandra Hüller.

Truitt received the Golden Palm from Jane Fonda, now 85. The jury to decide the awardee was chaired by Swedish director Ruben Östlund, who last year triangle of sadness was allowed to take the second Golden Palm in his career. Twenty-one films competed for the prestigious award at the 76th edition of the festival.

area of ​​interest

next anatomy of the fall Used to be area of ​​interest One of the favorites of the Golden Palm. That film by director Jonathan Glazer won the Grand Prix, the second most important award at Cannes.

area of ​​interest Auschwitz tells about the normal daily life of the commander who lives with his family next to the extermination camp. The horrors of the Holocaust—practically in their backyard—are visible only indirectly.

reuters Director Jonathan Glazer with the Grand Prix, presented by directors Quentin Tarantino and Roger Corman

In individual awards, French-Vietnamese filmmaker Tran Anh Hung was named Best Director for his romantic films. La Passion de Dodin Bouffant, Turkish actress Merve was honored for her role in Dizdar kuru otlar ustun, a drama film of over three hours. hero of perfect dayKoji Yakusho of Japan also received an award.

depp controversy

As per tradition, there were also controversies at Cannes this year, for example around the visit of American actor Johnny Depp. He appeared on the red carpet on day one for his starring role in the film, kicking off the festivities: Barry’s Zone, About King Louis XV and his mistress.

Depp won a lawsuit last year against his ex, Amber Heard, who accused him of domestic violence. Heard supporters came up with the hashtag #CannesYouNot on social media. Audiences were not short of praise: Depp and director Maven’s film was applauded for seven minutes.