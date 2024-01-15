Golden State Warriors decide on Chris Paul

2023-2024 season of National Basketball Association It’s been ups and downs the whole time Golden State Warriors, However, in the last few hours they have received good news about the pilot chris paul,

The team he leads steve kerr, having maintained the play-in position for practically the entire campaign due to its inconsistency. Injuries have been one of the factors that have kept them from achieving their team’s full potential, despite Stephen Curry.

Since last January 5, when they came face to face detroit pistonsorganization of Golden State Warriors have had to deal with the absence of Chris Paul. On that occasion, the 38-year-old player was injured while fighting for the ball Jaden ivy.

chris paul, he suffered a fracture in his left hand which required him to undergo surgery and thus was ruled out of the team. However, the recovery went as expected, so the 12-time All-Star will help his teammates qualify for the playoffs.

Chris Paul to return to action against Washington Wizards

Journalist Shams Charania Of athleticreported through count of The pilots will rejoin on Tuesday 27 February. For that day, Golden State Warriors Will visit Capital One Arena to play first washington wizards,

Fortunately, in that period chris paul was absent, set of steve kerr He was able to post a positive record by registering 12–9 from 21 commitments. The experienced player will arrive in the last and most important part to contribute and bring the necessary victory.

Before the injury, the point guard had 32 games where he averaged 8.3 points, 7.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. In addition, his shooting percentage on triples was 42.4% and 36.1%.