Good news for Genk for the match against Antwerp: Brian Heine trains individually but is getting fit

Several hundred fans, including many young supporters, came to RC Genk’s open training on Wednesday afternoon. The players went onto the field to applaud.

The fans noticed that the atmosphere in the group is very good with the last match against Antwerp being all-or-nothing. Yeira Sor was absent due to illness, Nicolás Castro has not yet trained due to symptoms of overload.

Captain Brian Heineken received an adjusted schedule in the weight room, allowing Carlos Cuesta and Mike Tresor to pass as a precaution for the final finishing forms. Tolu Arokodare, who still has to recover physically after his long absence, got something extra together with Jong Genk’s players.

© Dick Demey

“Hopefully I can count on a fully fit core on Sunday”, beamed a clearly satisfied Wouter Vranken afterwards. “Our doctor sent Soar back home because he was feeling a little sick. So we want to keep him out of the group for a while. Brian Hayne is taking it easy, I hope he’s back on Friday Can have full training. Then our preparations for Antwerp will start behind closed doors. Training is still open on Thursday morning (10.30am). I think it’s a great thing that our supporters are so behind the team. It’s a great opportunity for the players Also for them to enjoy all those young happy faces.”

