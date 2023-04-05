Good news: The Minecraft movie already has a release date and Jason Momoa will be the protagonist – Minecraft

This live action production will premiere in April 2025.

It is one of the most forgotten productions in recent years and we finally have release date. You probably don’t remember, but several years ago we echoed one of the most exciting projects for millions of people. It turns out that Minecraft, the best-selling game in history, was going to have its own live action movie, but the scarcity of news did not give much hope for it to finally be shot. However, everything has changed in the last few hours.

As reported Discussing Filmthe Minecraft movie will star Jason Momoa and it will hit theaters in two years, that is, the April 4, 2025. It is true that there is still a lot left, but at least we can already anticipate some of the details that were known years ago. If the plans have not changed, the narrative will seek to have the story of a teenager who will have to save the world.

A somewhat basic but ideal premise for the world of Minecraft. The young man will be accompanied by a group of adventurers whose mission is to destroy the Ender Dragon. the film will be Directed by Jared Hess and produced by Roy Lee, Jill Sobel Messick, Mary Parent, Lydia Winters and Vu Bui, according to Variety.

Minecraft in VR

Leaving aside the news about the film, a somewhat unknown detail is that they recently managed to reproduce Minecraft in virtual reality glasses. That has made it possible streamer skooh thanks to a Virtual Reality support called KAT Walk C 2a platform that allows the player to walk on his own two feet in VR games.





