“Good Start of Summer Sale” | Newspaper

Traders are satisfied with the first sales weekend. The Neutral Syndicate for the Self-Employed (NSZ) said this on Sunday. “Despite the changing weather on Saturday, it was a great advantage that the sale started on Saturday this year,” the organization said in a press release.

“We are receiving positive signals from our traders about the start of the summer sale,” says NSZ spokesman Cedric Tack. “Despite the changing weather, many people came to gain the first sales.”

A NSZ survey shows that half of traders (46 per cent) started with a sales discount of 30 per cent or more, with one in ten indicating they would already start with a 50 per cent discount.

According to NSZ, traders still have 20 percent or more of the stock at the start of this sale. For half, it is between 20 and 40 percent. For six out of ten dealers surveyed, the weather has definitely had an impact on sales in recent weeks. Despite the fact that sales figures have already been better due to the warm period in June, according to the organization, many consumers are also waiting for the start of sales.