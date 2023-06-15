Goodbye Sodexo checks: soon you’ll be paying for your groceries with Plushie

Anyone who pays for their grocery with a meal voucher will no longer do so with Sodexo, but with Plushie. The works compensation division was split from parent company Sodexo Group and went independently public.

In Belgium, no less than 5.2 billion euros are spent annually in the form of both service and meal vouchers cheques. A very profitable business. And even though that part of the Sodexo Group accounts for barely 4 percent of the entire company, the group’s main activity is the operation of company restaurants. Because the group sees more potential in the work compensation division, it is now going public as a separate company and under a new name. So don’t say Sodexo card anymore, but plushy card.

“With Plaxi we really want to focus on those work benefits,” says Sven Marinus, CEO of the Belgian branch. “We see that we support three parties with checks: companies, employees and the local economy. We want to focus on this even more and support purchasing power even more, especially now that it is under pressure.

By going public with its own company, the company wants to grow faster and invest more to follow the digital trends. It has an ambition to invest 10 per cent of its turnover in technological development every year. “Be sure to pluck digital first to become. we fill up paperless, for both food and service vouchers. Users will also be able to organically discover new features. Link up with food delivery companies, for example, again to support those local restaurants.

Sodexo Company Restaurant. , © Walter Sanon

teleworking

This is not the first time that the brand has been tampered with. Sodexo (Société d’Exploitation Hotelier) was founded in 1966 by Pierre Bellon as a catering company for institutions, companies, schools and hospitals. But the ‘H’ was dropped in 2008 itself. The name change, starting in Brazil, will be systematically implemented in Plassey. Belgium will follow in December this year. The French Bellon family is still the main shareholder of Sodexo and will continue to play a controlling role as a controlling shareholder. Plessey will have its own board and resources to develop its strategic plan.

It is not surprising that Sodexo is now looking to bet more on the work compensation division. The company canteen has been hit hard since Corona and has never reached the level where more and more people are telecommuting sometimes.