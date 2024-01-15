Goodbye to bloating: the habits they recommend incorporating to feel better

A study from the University of Wisconsin revealed which factors need to be modified to reduce common discomfort in the body.



Discomfort. Photo: Unsplash

many people suffer from this persistent feeling of bloating, which can affect your overall well-being. Feeling bloated can be a symptom of more serious health problems, such as Cardiovascular disease, heart attack, diabetes and even Alzheimer’s.

In this respect it is important adopt healthy habits Which help in reducing this discomfort. What steps can we take to improve our well-being?

Swelling in the stomach. Photo: Unsplash

Healthy habits that say goodbye to bloating and discomfort

An analysis done by University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Medicine and Public HealthUnited States, identified which are Habits that can help deal with these annoying bloating.

According to the study, one of the keys to reducing inflammation is Maintain a balanced diet, Which includes a variety of vegetables, fruits and foods rich in omega-3, monounsaturated fats, fiber and protein.

It is necessary to limit the consumption of candy, Experts recommend weekly intake of chocolate Less than 100 grams with minimum 70% cocoa, But not only this, we also have to reduce it Trans fats, saturated fats, processed meats, sugars and simple carbohydrates In diet.

Mediterranean diet. Photo: Unsplash

The ideal thing to reduce inflammation is to follow the famous “Mediterranean diet“, because it provides the body with the necessary amounts monounsaturated fatty acids, Omega-3 and fiber; Three ideal ingredients to reduce inflammation.

Other Factors That Can Reduce Inflammation

Beyond food, study highlights other factors Which can help reduce the feeling of swelling. These include:

exercise regularly

Get enough sleep, between 7 to 9 hours a day

avoid excessive stress

control weight

no smoking

Reduce alcohol consumption as much as possible

just need to make one slight change in habits To reduce this discomfort and prevent the appearance of diseases related to this annoying condition of inflammation.