Goodbye to the most hated map in Valorant: Riot Games announces a change in rotation that the community has been waiting for a long time – Valorant

Icebox will drop competitive map rotation in favor of Bind.

April 6, 2023, 20:46 – Updated April 6, 2023, 22:28

Riot Games has announced a change that will make many gamers happy. Valorant . As of the beginning of the upcoming Act 3 of Episode 6, Icebox will leave the competitive rotation. The map, which had been among the seven main settings of the tactical shooter since its launch three years ago, will be replaced by an updated version of Bind. It will still be available in custom games and certain game modes, but will not appear in ranked games or the main non-competitive option.

Goodbye to the most hated map in Valorant

Icebox has undergone changes since its launch that have made it something more appreciated by players. However, the map has been widely criticized by the community. In this sense, there will be many who agree that he retire for a while while Riot Games performed update tasks that adapt it more to the taste of the community. Additionally, Bind is one of the original maps in the game.. In this sense, many of the veterans are very fond of him and will want to see the modified version of him.

The change will take place in two phases.

Patch 6.07 (April 11, 2023) : Bind will be added to the rotation of all game modes except Competitive. Icebox will continue to be available as normal during this period.

: Bind will be added to the rotation of all game modes except Competitive. Icebox will continue to be available as normal during this period. Patch 6.08 (April 25, 2023): Icebox will disappear from ranked game mode and ‘normal’ games, only being available in custom or alternate modes. Bind will be available in all modalities.

Icebox has undergone many changes since its launch

From Riot Games they have brought much more regular changes to the competitive rotation during this year 2023, since the last modification had arrived with the introduction of Lotus as a new map. It is unknown if they plan to maintain this pace for the future or things will calm down soon. TO priori, this will be the great novelty of Act 3 of Episode 6 and any other big news should have to wait until an upcoming Episode 7. In any case, we are always ready for the Valorant developers to surprise us…

