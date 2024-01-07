Goodbye waiting! Wi-Fi 7 is coming to revolutionize your connections

Internet penetration in Mexico is 70.1 percent, with steady growth. Mobile penetration is key, reaching 90 percent of the population.

The average internet connection speed in Mexico is around 40 Mbps, which is slowly improving, but is still below the global average.

E-commerce is booming and 74 percent of internet users are shopping online, showing a steady increase in digital adoption.

In Mexico, the Internet landscape has undergone significant changes over the past decade, reflecting an increasing reliance on digital connectivity in various sectors. According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), as of 2021, internet penetration in the country reached about 70.1 percent, a steady increase compared to previous years.

Internet connection in Mexico has become essential to daily life, being a major driver of communication, access to information, and participation in the digital economy. Mobile Internet access is prominent, reaching 90 percent of the population, highlighting the importance of mobile devices to connect anytime, anywhere.

Despite these advances, the average Internet connection speed in Mexico remains around 40 Mbps, according to data from the Speedtest Global Index. Although it has gradually improved, it is still below the global average. This points to the need to continue improving the infrastructure to provide faster speeds and a smoother user experience.

In the e-commerce sector, digital adoption has seen a significant increase. According to the MX Internet Association, about 74 percent of internet users in Mexico made online purchases in 2021. This growth reflects consumers’ growing confidence in online transactions and the convenience provided by e-commerce.

Internet connectivity has also been an important factor in education, especially with the increasing implementation of online education. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for internet access for distance learning became significant, which highlighted the need to improve digital infrastructure across the country.

Additionally, while Mexico has seen significant progress in Internet access and adoption of digital technologies, challenges still exist in terms of connection speeds and equitable access. Continued improvements in digital infrastructure will be essential to ensure that all sectors of Mexican society can take full advantage of the benefits of digital connectivity.

Goodbye waiting! Wi-Fi 7 is coming to revolutionize your connections

The Wi-Fi Alliance has officially introduced Wi-Fi 7 during CES 2024 in Las Vegas, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of connectivity technologies. This new standard promises to revolutionize the Internet connection experience by providing substantial improvements in speed and efficiency.

Wi-Fi 7 comes as the natural successor to Wi-Fi 6, offering significant advancements to meet the growing demands of connectivity in the digital age. One of the main highlights is the significant increase in speed. Wi-Fi 7 is expected to provide much faster data transfer speeds, resulting in a smoother browsing experience, faster downloads, and a better ability to handle multiple connected devices simultaneously.

In addition, the new standard also addresses spectral efficiency, allowing more intelligent use of available radio frequencies. This means that Wi-Fi 7 can deliver optimal performance even in crowded environments with multiple connected devices, such as smart homes, offices or public spaces.

Another important aspect is the improvement in latency, which means a significant reduction in the response time of devices connected to the network. This benefits applications and services that require quick response, such as online games, video calls, and virtual reality applications.

Although it will take some time for Wi-Fi 7 to become widely adopted, consumers can expect to gradually include this advanced technology in new devices released in the coming years. However, to take full advantage of Wi-Fi 7, you will need a router and access point that support this standard.

However, the announcement of Wi-Fi 7 is an exciting step towards the future of wireless connectivity, offering substantial improvements in speed, efficiency, and responsiveness. As technology advances, users will be able to enjoy a faster, more reliable Internet experience on their connected devices.

