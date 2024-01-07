Google Drive, make the most of this tool – teach me about science

Computer knowledge is highly valued in the labor market, because it is very necessary to solve a large number of situations, it facilitates processes, speeds up work and can automate some activities.

People trained in this important area are more successful when applying for jobs. Today we will share with you an important free course that will allow you to try and learn how to use the tool google drive cloud,

Google Drive Cloud and its usefulness

Google Drive, Google’s cloud storage platform, offers users a variety of benefits that significantly improve file management:

It stands out first of all for its generous free storage allocation, providing 15 GB per account, It allows users to save documents, photos, and videos without worrying about limited space on their device.

Accessibility is another important benefit, as files stored in Google Drive can be accessed from any device with an Internet connection. This versatility makes it possible to recover important documents or exchange files from a computer, phone or tablet.

The ability to collaborate in real time is a notable difference. Multiple users can edit a document simultaneously, facilitating collaboration and streamlining the review process through comments and suggestions.

Course on using Google Drive tools

It is important Duration Teaching is housed on the Coursera learning platform known as Google Cloud Google Drive And more than 9,600 students have enrolled so far. We can highlight that this program has received a high score of 4.8 out of 5 stars with 159 positive reviews. It is aimed at beginners, requires a time investment of 2 hours and has a flexible schedule so you can adapt it to your needs.

Syllabus

This training is divided into 8 modules, which are described below:

Module 1 Introductory Course

Module 2 Introduction to Google Drive

Module 3 Share with Google Drive

Module 4 My Unit

Module 5 Shared Units

Module 6 Templates

Module 7 Google Drive Tools and Options

Module 8 Business Challenge

course registration: To learn from this course, just go here direct linkRegister and start learning.

What will you learn from the course?

– Access, manage, organize and share folders and files using My Drive.

-Search and browse using Google Drive.

-Share Create, manage, and share folders and files on Google Drive.

-Apply templates to work in Google Workspace apps

As you can see, Google Drive is a platform that makes it easy to share large files via links, avoiding the size limitations in emails.

Automatic syncing between devices is a notable feature. Any modification made to a file is automatically reflected on all connected devices, ensuring that the most up-to-date version is available. Google Drive is emerging as an essential tool with free storage, global access, real-time collaboration, large file sharing, and automatic syncing. These features make it an efficient solution for users who want to manage, access, and share files effectively.