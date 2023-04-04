Google: in addition to layoffs, the technology company will cut expenses in these areas

Beyond the massive layoffs announced in the past months, Google also plans to reduce costs in material or service expenses, such as the purchase of computers for its workers, staplers or the closure of cafeterias, various media reported.

In a letter to its employees, the management has informed that there will be cuts in fitness classes or that cafeterias will be closed, where the expense of staplers, adhesive tape will be rationalized and the frequency of replacement of computers will be increased, the channel assured. CNBC and the diary The Wall Street Journal.

The technology’s financial director, Ruth Porat, announced on Friday that the company would make “great efforts” that will last several years, without clarifying the specific duration.

Also Read: Google Opens Early Access to Bard, Its Smart Chatbot and ChatGPT Rival

Alphabet, the parent of Google, announced in January that it was laying off 12,000 workers, about 6% of its workforce, due to slowing sales growth and after breaking employee hiring records.

“This work is particularly vital given our recent growth, the challenging economic environment, and our incredible investment opportunities to boost technology, particularly in artificial intelligence,” Porat said in his latest message to Google staff.

The chief financier recalled that Google had already faced cuts during the 2008 financial crisis and pointed out that, as then, the spending areas that have lost effectiveness will be identified.

“Our objective is to save in a lasting way, improving speed and efficiency. As part of this goal, we are introducing some practical changes that will help us continue to responsibly manage our resources, while continuing to offer industry-leading advantages, benefits and services,” the company wrote in a statement reproduced by CNBC.

EFE

For more business news follow Forbes Peru from Google News