Gooik Summers at 4 locations – Find a beach chair!

Enjoy music, food and drink during 4 atmospheric summer evenings at Guique. It takes place at beautiful summer locations and in collaboration with local restaurants. Admission is always free, everyone is welcome and no registration is required. Plus, you don’t need to cook in advance at home as you can head to the site (from 6pm each time) for delicious food! An ideal opportunity to meet friends, family, neighbors….



No longer on VRT, but now on GoIC! On the Friday before each ‘Goik Zomart’ event, a photo of the beach chair will appear on the Facebook page of the Goik Municipality at 7 pm. The first person to sit on a beach chair will receive a nice prize, which will be donated by Goixe Catering Industry. The first prize is a bottle of Cava and a meeting with Gel Clemens.

Monday 10/07 @Houtman: flanders festival

– 6 p.m.: The chip truck lawn is opened

– 7:30 pm: Cézanne

Maybe the name Cézanne and his music already sound familiar to you? Because in 2017 the general public was allowed to meet him at The Voice of Flanders. She joined the team of Alex Collier, who transformed her carriage — or rather: her chair — for an intimate version of Cézanne’s Regina Spektor’s Eat.

Her desire to sing and her love for Dutch song were nurtured in her young years thanks to her enthusiastic family, who seized every opportunity to sing aloud the songs of Wim de Craene, Louis Neefs and Boudewijn de Groot, among others. took. Even today she nostalgically returns to this repertoire, which she complements with today’s stars such as Bart Peters.

8:30 p.m.: Jelle Clemens & Band

Jail Clemans turns 30 and takes stock of his third solo album, Napoleon XXIII. Has life served him well so far? And did he serve enough life? What should a person do with “routine”? And why doesn’t that damn Josephian write back now? a tangle of questions that give him only a certainty; Doubt!

– 10 p.m.: DJ Gert

– 0h: end

Organization of the municipalities of Goeck, Lenik and Roosdal with the support of the Flemish government.

Wednesday 07/19 @Gastro Atelier

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich, House-Smoked Wester Ross Salmon Sandwich, Salad Bowl with Wheat and Vegetables and Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream

8 p.m.: Southern Cloud

The country band Southern Clouds originated as guitarist Elias Preels’ graduation project at the Conservatory in Ghent. Besides Elias, the band is completed by: Jan Vyverman (vocals), Inigo Grau y García (bass), Niels de Jong (drums) and Adrian Vander Elst (keys and backing).

The band tries to inspire people’s love for country music through both their own songs and reworkings of classics. “Yes!”.

9:30 p.m.: Fete Light

Fête Laweit is a group of young musicians who want to share their passion for swing music with the world. Enjoy an evening full of ambiance, a relaxed atmosphere and above all, lots of dancing! What should you not forget? Your dancing shoes of course!

11 p.m.: Over

Wednesday 26/07 @Fiets & Wandelcafe Paddenbroek

– From 6pm: Pasta Cup Bolognese and Veggies by Fiets – en Wandelcafé Paddenbroek

– 8 p.m.: Arne Bouton

Ghent singer-songwriter Arne Bouton exudes a calm energy with his acoustic guitar and relaxing vibes. He plays his own songs and acoustic covers of artists such as Ed Sheeran, Jack Johnson, James Morrison and The Lumineers. Arne has already made a mark with his performances on stages such as Campfire Festival, Leffingluren Busker Street and Krock Festival.

– 9:30 pm: Caballeros

Kaballeros is a cover band that brings you the real summer covers. They alternate up tempo salsa-like songs with well-known summer classics such as Fiesta by The Pogues, Mala Vida by Manu Chao, Vivir Mi Vida by Marc Anthony, Bella Ciao, …

Kaballeros will make it really hard for you to stand still! On vocals the Beauty and the Beast formula always works, especially with a blasting guitar, some nervous horns, a pumping bass and Tight Ass percussion and percussion.

– 11 PM: Finish

Wednesday 02/08 @Ter Heyde

Homemade Sushi, Thai Wok (with veggies or chicken), Nachos with Tomato Salsa and Avocado

8 pm: Tea for three

9:30 p.m.: Eric Baranyanka & The Nile

Eric Baranyanka, known to all of us from the Chain Band, has always expressed himself in different musical styles. From hard rock to world music. Later he likes to party at Goik with his 4 musicians.

11 p.m.: Over