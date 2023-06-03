Gothic Style Was Never Really Dead, But Now It Looks Summer Too

On runway



Goth is a welcome guest on the luxe catwalk and in the hands of designers like Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen or Donatella Versace, the style is somewhat stripped of the prim aura that can sometimes prevail. As a summer goth you also want to look fresh and that’s possible in black, in luxurious materials like lace, silk, organza and (vegan) leather. See for example Dior, Ann Demeulemeester and Saint Laurent.

The Icon – Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams



Jenna Ortega, ‘Wednesday’. select image image

The Gothic style – romantic, dramatic, a little creepy and above all black – was never really dead. The best is the subculture that emerged in the late 1970s as the serious and sensitive relative of punk, always waiting to make a comeback. The latest incarnation of the genre marked the launch of the series Wednesday (a spin off of the addams family) on Netflix late last year, starring Dark and Cute Jenna Ortega. Her outfits in the series have made a real run on all things black, strict and Victorian. Of course it’s all too commercial, too superficial and too sweet for the ‘real’ goths. But a respite and source of inspiration for anyone who doesn’t feel like the joy of all that bright color.

Mortal: Emily Lens



Amelie Lens. sculpture anton koene

You really can’t call Belgian and world-renowned DJ/producer Emilie Lens really goth. In all corners of the globe she brings entire meadows and halls to ecstasy with her mix of dance and techno, and don’t let this be the kind of music you associate with gothic.

Perhaps her love for black is a remnant of her modeling career, as every fashion lover knows that black always and everywhere looks stylish and chic. And if we also add that she walks the catwalks for Martin Margiela and Ann Demeulemeester, fashion houses that often or almost exclusively create black cards, then it’s totally clear.

Her style is more minimalistic, as here: a sober black jeans skirt and XL T-shirt, with a short jacket with rich embroidery. And so she proves once again: black is always cool.

Tips & Tricks * Henry Ford said a hundred years ago: ‘any color as long as it’s black, And if he was talking about cars, then this motto is fully applicable to this genre. *But it’s almost summer, isn’t it, so lighten up the overall picture a bit with some bare skin here and there. * And black is black, so the zero is washed away shades of Grey Please!