The Flemish Department of Care has placed the residential care center Klein Veldekens in Gilles Estortoren under increased surveillance. During the inspection, it was found that many deficiencies have not been removed so far.

At the end of March, inspectors visited the buildings of the wzc Kleine Veldekens, which is located next to the railway, in the famous Astor Tower. The complex is accredited to have a residential care center with 85 residents, five for short stays, 42 assisted-living apartments, and a local service center. The team only visited group homes of the residential care home, where 66 residents were living at the time, after a previous inspection in November had identified some deficiencies. Recent inspection reports show that little or no follow-up has been done on those observations since then.

For example, there appears to be no separate smoking room, some sanitary areas in some homes lack handles or call systems and deficiencies in the administration of medication were found. Other observations from the Inspectorate mainly related to administrative procedure, such as missing information in residential care plans for some residents or in the registration of activities.

This is the reason why the care department has placed Klein Veldekens under increased surveillance since May 27. The residential care center has until the end of this month to submit a remedial plan, which includes how each shortfall will be addressed. (Are)