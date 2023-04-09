GPT-5: The next ChatGPT update is coming up on the AI ​​horizon

In today’s world dominated by artificial intelligence, ChatGPT has established itself as one of the most advanced and popular chatbots thanks to constant improvements implemented by OpenAI, the company behind this natural language generator.

Currently, the next major update is expected to be released: GPT-5. Before talking about this new version, it is important to mention the recent GPT-4 update released in March 2023. This brought with it the ability of ChatGPT to support multimodal inputs, improved its performance in several areas, and plugins are expected to be released. that allow you to access the Internet in real time.

As ChatGPT continues to improve, the question arises whether GPT-5 will lead the chatbot to reach artificial general intelligence (AGI), which would allow it to understand any task or concept in the same way as a human being does. Although it is not known if GPT-5 will reach AGI, it is expected to be a significant upgrade that will surpass the capabilities of GPT-4 and bring ChatGPT closer and closer to AGI.

OpenAI expects to complete training of GPT-5 by December 2023, and once that is complete, they will likely release it to the market. Some of the new GPT-5 components might be available only to ChatGPT Plus users, who would have to pay a monthly fee to access the latest version of the chatbot.

However, the release of GPT-5 could face obstacles, such as the investigation of OpenAI practices by privacy regulators in Europe and the ban on the use of ChatGPT in some countries. Regulators are also expected to require OpenAI to pay for access to certain content, such as news.

As AI continues to advance, concerns are being raised about its impact on society and jobs. Experts from all over the world call for its advance to be halted until society is prepared to face the changes.