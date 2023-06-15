Grace Carter’s New Single – “Riot”

In a past life, Grace Carter was still on the verge of an international breakthrough when she was asked by none other than Dua Lipa to perform an arena show every day. The young Brit was largely successful in this, as she managed to impress time and time again with her gorgeous yet delicate pop songs. Unfortunately, things never go as planned in life and the singer fades a bit into the background. Until now, because now Grace Carter has finally completed a debut album. We’ll still have to wait for exact details, but with “Pick Your Tears Up” and “Bloodwars” we already got to hear two distinct flavors. The new “Riot” now adds a third musical direction.

Considering her discography, Grace Carter’s latest creation is actually yet surprising to say the least. Luckily, that doesn’t mean anything bad, because “Riot” has everything that made us fans of the singer. Where the single begins with only a subtle chord and the recognizable voice of the British, it opens not much later. In that respect, it is the chorus that claims the lead role, as Grace Carter steps out solemnly at times, complemented by the choir. Add to this the fact that the whole thing is also pretty catchy to the ear, and you could say that “Riot” is a keeper in the young singer’s setlist. No surprise, just another great song.

