Grand Theft Auto V 5 PC Game Full Latest Update Version Free Download

Grand Theft Auto V 5 PC Game

about this game

It’s the façade of the Internet, teaming up with legendary director Tony Prince to run a premier nightclub, bringing world-renowned DJ Solomon, Our Story, Dixon and Black Madonna into the most focused crime syndicate in San Andreas history.

The PC version of Grand Theft Auto V features an enchanting, award-winning game world including the town of Los Santos and Bryn County, using up to 4K resolution and a frame rate of 60 frames per second.

The game offers exclusive and exclusive customization options for PC players, including feel quality, shaders, tessellation, anti-aliasing and more than 25 different configurations, as well as extensive customization to encourage mouse and keyboard interaction. Other options include a population density slider to control car and pedestrian traffic, and double, triple, 3D, and plug-and-play steering wheel support.

OS: Windows 10 64 bit, Windows 8.1 64 bit, Windows 8 64 bit, Windows 7 64 bit Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

Memory: 4GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

Storage: 72 GB of free space required

Sound card: DirectX 10 100% compatible

Step 1: Search for a reliable website that offers free game downloads.

Step 2: Click on the download button and wait for the download to finish.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, extract the downloaded files using a file extractor like WinRAR.

Step 4: Run the setup file and follow the on-screen instructions to install the game.