Grandma, son and grandson are taken to the hospital after an apartment building fire (knock-heist)

Some residents of the apartments gathered on the seawall. , © Celina Cazzetta

A massive fire has damaged an apartment building in the Wolffstraat in Knockke-Heist. The fire was confined to the bedroom of the apartment. Thankfully the doors were closed, so the fire could not spread any further.

A large number of emergency services arrived at the Wolffstraat in Knock-Heist shortly after 10pm on Thursday evening. The fire broke out in the bedroom of an apartment located on the third floor. The fire service said, “On arrival there were flames pouring out of the window.” Thankfully the doors were closed, so the fire could not spread any further.

The 86-year-old resident, his son and grandson were taken by ambulance to hospital for tests. How the fire started is not clear at the moment. However, the house has not been declared uninhabitable. “But the resident must sleep elsewhere this night.”

During the intervention, the Wolffstraat was temporarily closed to pedestrians and through traffic.

