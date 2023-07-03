Grandson Robert De Niro dies at age 19. celebrities

celebritiesLeandro De Niro Rodriguez, grandson of American actor Robert De Niro (79), has passed away at the age of 19. His mother, Drena De Niro, made the announcement on Monday in a message on Instagram. “Unfortunately, love wasn’t enough to save you. I’m sorry.”

“My beautiful, sweet angel. I love you ever since I felt you in my belly, without words being able to describe it. You are my joy, my heart and everything that was always pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you now,” the 51-year-old actress writes without specifying the cause of death.

talented actor

“I don’t know how to live without you, but I will try to carry on and spread the love that you made me feel when I became your mother. You were very much loved and appreciated and I wish only love could save you. I’m sorry.”

Leandro, despite his young age, was engaged in acting in the same way as his mother and grandfather. She had roles in ‘The Collection’ (2005) and ‘Cabaret Maxim’ (2018). He was also seen in the third remake of ‘A Star Is Born’ (2018) alongside Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

Drena is the eldest of De Niro’s seven children. His mother was his first wife, actress Diane Abbott. In May, the “Goodfellas” actor confirmed that his girlfriend Tiffany Chen had recently given birth to their seventh child, a girl they named Gia.

If you have any questions about suicide, you can contact the suicide line toll-free on 1813 or www.zelfmoord1813.be.

