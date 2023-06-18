Graspop frontman troubled silence with emotional testimony: “I’m tired of watching them die”

During Disturbed’s performance at Graspop, it suddenly went quiet. Frontman David Drayman (50) openly testified about his bad thoughts, and gained a lot of recognition among the audience.

“Demons are real, they exist. They’re called addiction and depression. They’re diseases, and they’re no different than cancer.” With those words, David Draiman, frontman of the popular American metal band Disturbed, captured the audience’s attention. And he silenced everyone like a mouse: tens and tens of thousands of people on the main stage. He said in tears that he was struggling with dark thoughts. And not only him, but also the other members of the band. He was also deeply pained by the death of some friends – “I miss them, and I’m tired of seeing them die” – and was “closer to Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington” 4.5 months earlier. The frontmen for Soundgarden and Linkin Park took their own lives.

“If it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone,” she continued. Drayman asked who else out on the pasture had run into problems like this or knew someone who had, after which countless hands went up. Without hesitation, without hesitation. It turned out to be an amusing moment that, precisely because of that intro, had a lot of catharsis for the audience.

Any query regarding suicide can call on toll free number 1813 24/7. You can chat every day from 5 PM to midnight.