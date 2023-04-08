“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” series shows the origin of the musical’s characters

If you’re into musicals, you’re likely to wonder at times: why are sci-fi fans the only ones to enjoy ever-expanding franchises?

“I know a lot of people who have so much fun with Marvel and Star Wars and all the stories in those universes,” said Annabel Oakes, Writer and Television Producer (Atypical, Minx). “I was always a little envious of that.

“So when Grease came along as an opportunity for me, I realized that Rydell High is a universe I wanted to spend a lot of time living in and exploring.”

The result was the ten-episode prequel series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, available now on Paramount+ (Oakes is the creator and showrunner). Set in 1954, four years before the events of the hit 1978 film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John and also available on Paramount+ – in turn a 1971 stage adaptation – Pink Ladies explores how a group of four outcasts of Rydell forged a friendship and then became the title girl gang, ancestors of Rizzo, Frenchy, and the other beloved Pink Ladies in the film.

Both the musical and the film filtered the 1950s through the prism of the 1970s, offering an often candid, funny, and unsentimental look at sex, class, and gender in an American high school. The film’s sequel, Grease 2 (1982), saw the early ’60s through the early ’80s.

Pink Ladies also reflects its time, offering a more diverse and self-aware take on the 1950s. Like its predecessors, the series embraces colorful exuberance, but also looks more openly — and, at times, more seriously — at issues of coming of age as a race. and sexual orientation.

“We want to talk to 2023 and we want to talk to 1954 and we want to talk to 1978,” Oakes said in a video call. “And we want to do all of that in the music, in the scripts, with the characters. We are talking to all three of these time periods.”

Oakes is a fan of Grease — she once dressed up as cheerleader Patty Simcox as a child — so when, in February 2020, Paramount solicited proposals for a series set in the film’s world, she began to reflect. about what you liked most about the work.

“I thought about that sleepover scene with the girls, singing Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee, and I really wanted to be at that sleepover,” she said. “This is what I wanted out of life as a ten-year-old girl.”

Crucially, this scene focuses not on the film’s leading ladies, but on the Pink Ladies, a group of independent girls who stand apart from the cheerleaders and the jocks, the greasers and the nerds, and are led by Stockard Channing’s charismatic and cocky Rizzo. . The answer to this character in the series is Olivia (Cheyenne Isabel Wells), a confident Mexican-American student who struts down the halls of Rydell in a tight skirt.

“After putting on that outfit, the hair, the makeup, I was ready to rock Olivia,” Wells said in a video chat. “It was like, ‘Okay, it’s time to be cool.’

The series applies a more modern sensibility to relationships than films like Gidget (1959), in which a teenager played by Sandra Dee somehow clings to her innocence even while surrounded by handsome surfers. Now, it is not only acceptable but recommended to portray young women embracing their sexuality and also having a certain amount of freedom of action. In the second episode, the boys spike their punch and the future Pink Ladies retaliate by mixing castor oil in their drink.

“You’re right,” Olivia tells them, “it’s not funny to put something in someone’s drink that makes them feel like they’ve lost control of their body.”

Naturally, the soundtrack plays an important role in helping viewers to place themselves in different times. Aside from an updated version of the film’s title track – a recurring musical theme – the songs navigate a fluid zone that’s neither entirely vintage nor entirely modern. To that end, Oakes worked closely with the show’s music producer, Justin Tranter, who has loved musicals since childhood and is a fixture on the top rungs of the Billboard Hot 100, with songwriting credits on Justin Bieber’s hits. , DNCE and Selena Gomez.

Tranter, who oversaw and co-wrote the original thirty issues in the series and uses gender-neutral pronouns, was inspired by the films, which, as he noted in a video call, had a relaxed attitude toward period authenticity: the songs from the 1978, he said, weren’t concerned about sounding like the 1950s.