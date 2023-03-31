Great Actors Who Don’t Care If Their Movies Are “Good”

Many actors dream of one day hearing their name called out at the Oscars to have their film or performance recognized as one of the absolute best of a given year. Many actors will also choose to star in films that they feel can showcase their capabilities and will receive this type of recognition as a result. For example, any performance you’ve seen from Daniel Day-Lewis will see him putting everything he’s got into his roles, and he’s been rewarded with an Oscar win for Best Actor in a Leading Role three times. Other actors will star in as many great movies as they can until they finally take home the coveted Oscar, with a great recent example being Leonardo DiCaprio.

However, not every Hollywood actor is focused on making the best films possible or delivering an amazing performance that wins many awards. Some actors take on a project simply because it seems like the most fun role to take on, and other actors take on a role because they can bring home a big paycheck. Regardless of the reason, there are so many great actors out there who just don’t care about being in “good” movies. Here are ten of them.

10 Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher is best known for his role as Michael Kelso on That show from the 70s, but he’s also had a film career that has spanned nearly 25 years. And throughout this long career, Kutcher has mainly starred in films of the romantic comedy genre. And, unfortunately for Kutcher, most of those movies weren’t well received by critics.

Kutcher has starred in other films where he has tried to flex his acting chops a little more, with films such as jobs or The butterfly effect, but these types of movies are few and far between and compare to it. Kutcher definitely has a big enough name where he could star in more of these movies that aren’t in his rom-com wheelhouse, but if it ain’t broke, why fix it? He clearly wasn’t bothered by the consistent negative critical reception, as he’s had a very successful career thus far.

9 Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy is one of the greatest stand-up comedians of all time, with his iconic shows from the 1980s delusional It is Crude. He has repeatedly proven that he is also an amazing comedic actor and has been in a number of films that critics and fans alike adore. Either Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, Shrek, or same mulan, Murphy has proven he can star in great movies.

However, for every movie like shrek, there is a movie like The Adventures of Pluto Nash to counterattack. Of course, there are far more great Eddie Murphy movies than there are terrible ones, but Murphy was never one to chase Oscar-bait movies. Murphy knows what he’s good at and has made an incredible career for himself that several generations have grown up with.

8 Jennifer Lopez

want you to think about Jennifer Lopez as a singer/musician or you think of her as an actress, Lopez has been successful on the big screen for nearly 30 years. One of her breakout roles was when she starred as Mexican-American music icon Selena Quintanilla Perez in the biopic. Selena. Since then, Lopez has starred in films of all genres, be it drama, action, thriller, romance or comedy.

Despite being in all different types of films, however, many of them were not well received by critics. This didn’t seem to bother Lopez, however, as she continued to star in pretty much whatever she wanted, be it 2022. Forced marriage alongside Josh Duhamel or marry me with Owen Wilson. And with how much money she’s made throughout her acting career, it doesn’t look like she’s going to stop anytime soon.

7 Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage is known for his crazy performances that he has had during his career, since his first lead performance in valley girl in 1983. Despite starring in so many movies in his 40-year career, he’s never been one to chase Oscar-bait movies or movies he truly believes will win an award for. When you think of Nicolas Cage, you don’t think of him starring in Oscar-worthy movies that you’ve probably never heard of, even though he did win Best Picture.

Academy Award for his performance in Leaving Las Vegas, but you think of him in movies like National Treasure, Con Air, The Rock, Ghost Rider, The Wicker Man, and many other fan-favorite movies you won’t see at an awards ceremony for the history of the movie. Nicolas Cage does what he most enjoys doing, and we can’t blame him for that.

6 robert de niro

Clear, robert de niro been in so many critically acclaimed films, from Raging Bull, The Godfather Part II, Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, It is The Irishman. This group of movies alone could help De Niro become one of the greatest actors of all time, and some 20 to 30 years ago you could probably argue that De Niro really cared about being in movies that are universally considered ” Good”. “. However, since De Niro has been around for so long and has acted in so many different types of movies and had such a successful career, it seems like De Niro just doesn’t care about the quality of some of his movies anymore. .

De Niro really has nothing left to prove to anyone, which is why you’ve seen him in movies like dirty grandpa where he doesn’t seem bothered by the film’s quality. He’s certainly still been in big movies recently, with the irish It is Clown, but De Niro’s resume speaks for itself where he no longer cares about only being in Oscar-worthy movies.

5 Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford been in some of the highest-grossing film franchises of all time, both in Star Wars It is Indiana Jones, along with another famous franchise in Blade Runner. These franchises alone prove that Ford is an amazing actor with the way he’s embodied the characters of Han Solo, Indiana Jones, and Rick Deckard, but they also show that he doesn’t necessarily care about the quality of some of the films he’s in. Ford has stated in the past that he originally disliked blade runner, but has since come to appreciate the film more today.

Ford isn’t a big fan of the Star Wars universe, showing that he put his personal beliefs aside to act in many of his films. Of course, Harrison Ford is so much more than these iconic franchises, but with as many movies as Ford has made with just one Oscar nomination to his name, it also goes to show that his work isn’t all about critical acclaim for him.

4 Al Pacino

Similar to Robert De Niro maybe Al Pacino he was much more concerned about being in films considered “good”. Scarface, The Godfather, Heat, and many of Pacino’s earlier works, which have received much critical acclaim, show his skill as an actor. And he even proved that he can act just as well with more recent movies, some examples being Once upon a time in Hollywood It is The Irishman.

However, again similar to De Niro, he really has nothing left to prove. He has repeatedly shown that he can be one of the greatest actors of all time, which is why he no longer cares about how good a movie is. take a look at Jack and Jill, for example. He plays himself in what is considered by many to be one of the worst movies of all time, but you still can’t really blame him for being paid that salary.

3 Adam Sandler

We all know Adam Sandler as a comic actor, with some of his most famous films being Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison, The Water Boy, It is Adults. However, with all these beloved Adam Sandler movies, there has also been a litany of Sandler movies that are hated as much as these movies are loved. movies like jack and jill It is pixels show that Sandler doesn’t mind being in movies that fans and critics alike don’t like, because he’s also had a career that speaks for itself at this point.

Sandler not being afraid to step out of his comfort zone helps prove that he doesn’t care about critical reception either, with credits like Drunken Love, Rough Gems, and more recently Toil to his name. Toil it especially felt like a passion project for Sandler thanks to his love of basketball, once again proving that he doesn’t mind the outside reception when it comes to his filmmaking process.

two Danny DeVito

Danny DeVito is a universally loved actor and is not afraid to say that he likes to do projects for himself, not for anyone else. Possibly his most famous role as Frank Reynolds in It’s always sunny in Philadelphia it was a role he particularly wanted to take on, despite others being confused as to why he would join a show like Sunny. But as far as his film career goes, DeVito was also unconcerned about critical reception or outside noise.

Whether he’s lending his voice to animated films like Hercules It is The Lorax, putting on a wild performance like the Penguin in batman return, or even star alongside icons like Jack Nicholson and Arnold Schwarzenegger in One flew over the cuckoo’s nest It is Twins, Danny DeVito has starred in whatever he wanted to, and we love him even more because of it.

1 Samuel L. Jackson

Finally, we have Samuel L. Jackson. Jackson is an excellent example of an actor who doesn’t mind being in “good” movies, as he is an actor who cares more about having fun and enjoying the work he does. In an interview with Los Angeles Times, Jackson stated: “My criterion of success is my happiness … I’d rather be Nick Fury. Or have fun being Mace Windu with a lightsaber in hand.” Jackson admits he sometimes wanted to feel jaded about not having any awards to his name, but he’s learned to get over it.

Jackson enjoys making films that allow people to escape their daily lives and enjoy what’s on the screen in front of them. And considering that Jackson is someone who’s been acting for so long, it’s great to see that he cares more about his own happiness and about making movies that viewers can appreciate, rather than making a movie simply to win an award and a pat on the face. . back at the end of the day.