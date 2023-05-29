Great Circle Bruges no mercy with standard in holiday mode | Jupiler Pro League 2022/2023

Today there is no match with the actual commitment, but Cercle clearly wanted nothing to do with it. As always this season, it chose to go for outclassing, outperforming, overpowering with endless pressure and pace from the first minute.

It was the right choice against the roaches who were torn between mourning and vacationing. The home side had nothing to do in the first ten minutes and Bodart had to make repeated interventions. On the third occasion, after barely seven minutes, Marcelin had already pushed the ball against the nets.

Bodart made five saves in the first half, including a clumsy Bokadi, who had to apologize. After 25 minutes, the Bruges storm finally subsided.

The home fans promised the “traitor” Deila fair treatment with tifos and chants, and thus took the team in tow. Cain showed his prowess regularly teaming up with Balikwisha, but still went into halftime without a goal. Only once did Majeki actually have to intervene, stabbing on a weak shot from Ohio.