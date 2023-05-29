Great Circle Bruges no mercy with standard in holiday mode | Jupiler Pro League 2022/2023

Today there is no match with the actual commitment, but Cercle clearly wanted nothing to do with it. As always this season, it chose to go for outclassing, outperforming, overpowering with endless pressure and pace from the first minute.
It was the right choice against the roaches who were torn between mourning and vacationing. The home side had nothing to do in the first ten minutes and Bodart had to make repeated interventions. On the third occasion, after barely seven minutes, Marcelin had already pushed the ball against the nets.
Bodart made five saves in the first half, including a clumsy Bokadi, who had to apologize. After 25 minutes, the Bruges storm finally subsided.
The home fans promised the “traitor” Deila fair treatment with tifos and chants, and thus took the team in tow. Cain showed his prowess regularly teaming up with Balikwisha, but still went into halftime without a goal. Only once did Majeki actually have to intervene, stabbing on a weak shot from Ohio.
Coffee and tea in Cercle are stronger than the norm, because green-black (today in white) seemed normal even after the break supercharged,
After five minutes it meant a second goal, this time for Kevin Denkey. He still had a lot of work to do when he took the half-moon, but when Duquesne naively stepped in like a student, there was plenty of room for drags and shots.
Ueda, who is chasing the position of top scorer (currently still in the hands of the Cupers), got his 22nd on the tray but bowled a high over. Ten minutes later, Abou Francis showed how it should be done, with a wonderful pass from Gboho and a beautifully placed shot, the visitors deepened the lead Outside.
It was just the countdown for the home team, but Cercle didn’t stop, this time with Ayase Ueda. He took over and tested the home team’s handling of the nets after Damon’s free kick was not cleared well enough by the standard. Conclusion: Stronger defense than before.
The Standard was a spinning, rudderless object before Deila came aboard. From early observations, Liège’s pure energy and fire seems to be dominating again, with no Klopp-like Foreman channeling. Efficiency and directness have become second nature to Cercle.
(Tags to translate) Jupiler Pro League