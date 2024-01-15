Great couple: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, good luck with the divorce

Their pairing was a dream. In 2011, after accumulating one-night-stand love stories, Jennifer Aniston fell under the spell of Justin Theroux. Also, fans are doing their best to mourn the demise of the Jennifer Aniston-Brad Pitt couple, which has caused so much ink to be spilled.

For Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, it’s all about timing. The two actors first met in 2008 on the sets of the film “Thunder in the Tropics” directed by Ben Stiller. For this comedy, it was Justin Theroux who conceived the script. So the two actors cross paths on the film set, but that’s where it stops, especially since the actor has been in a relationship with stylist Heidi Bivens for over ten years. For her part, Jennifer Aniston recently split from singer John Mayer after a tumultuous relationship.

The beginning of a sensible happy life

Interpreters Rachel Green and Justin Theroux fell in love with each other three years after their first meeting. They meet once again on the sets of the film, “Peace, Love and Equality and Many More”. The aim of the feature film could not have been more precise. Magic happens behind the scenes and the two actors never leave each other. However, if they are particularly discreet regarding their romance, the press becomes obsessed and tracks down the couple. It must be said that the media and fans were waiting for only one thing: for Jennifer Aniston to be happy in love. And it was done. “Justin, this is the best thing that’s happened to me this decade,” the actress said at the time. Eight months after their first date, the lovebirds took their first step and bought a property together in Los Angeles. Then, things moved very quickly, with love-struck Justin Theroux proposing in August 2012. Like his simple and discreet relationship, the actor opted for a more sober engagement ring. A choice that raises questions in the press but is clear to Jennifer Aniston: “I just think she’s very beautiful. I like it because they chose it, they put it together and it’s simple. ,

You will have to wait for three years for marriage. In August 2015, the two actors finally said “yes” during an intimate ceremony held at their villa in Los Angeles. Guests include Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Ellen DeGeneres and Emily Blunt. Unlike her highly publicized relationship with Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston prefers to develop discretion this time and enjoys her love with Justin Theroux away from sight. Amidst all this happiness, one question keeps coming up during interviews: “When will the baby arrive?” “. It was difficult for the actress to handle the media and social pressure, however, she did not say anything about it at the time. In November 2022, she opened up about motherhood. In an interview with “Allure” she opened up about becoming a mother. Returning to her struggle: “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a hard road for me, baby road. Because of all these years of speculation, it was really difficult. I was doing IVF, I was drinking Chinese tea. I threw everything that came my way,” she recalls, before talking about her psychological trauma: “People used to say I was selfish. That I only care about my career. And if my husband left me, if we separated, it was because I didn’t want to give him a child. These were absolutely lies. At this moment I have nothing to hide. » After multiple miscarriages, the “Friends” star finally gave up her dream of becoming a mother.

Love lasts seven years for Jennifer Aniston

The couple decided to separate in 2018 after seven years of love. “To put the rumors to rest, we have decided to announce our separation. This was a decision taken together and lovingly late last year. We are two best friends who have decided to no longer live as a couple, but we want to remain friends,” a statement shared by the duo said. An unusual statement for the former couple, who chose this option because of “tabloids that can’t help but speculate and invent”. At the time of their separation announcement, the media and multiple sources claimed that the two actors broke up because they did not want to live in the same city. “This is a story that is mostly not true. People like to create stories that make them feel better, that make things easier for them. “It’s an oversimplification,” Justin Theroux said in an interview with “Esquire” in 2021. However, the actor will not reveal the real reasons for this divorce.

This separation will please more than one person. And for good reason. Two years ago, Brad Pitt had announced his divorce from Angelina Jolie. A breath of hope for fans of the Jennifer Aniston-Brad Pitt couple, who have never really got over their separation. His two favorite celebrities are alone at the same time for the first time in twelve years. Social networks are in an uproar, with everyone expecting only one thing: that the leading couple of the 2000s get back together. Especially when both former spouses see each other again. In 2019, during Jennifer Aniston’s birthday party, Brad Pitt was seen arriving at the party. However, after a year it is a disappointment for the fans. The two actors will not be reuniting but are said to be good friends.

From love to friendship there is just one step

For Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston it’s the end of a couple, yes, but not the end of a friendship. As was announced at the time of their separation, the two took care to maintain their friendly relations. Both the stars are often seen together during lunch or dinner. “I would say we remain friends. We don’t talk every day, but sometimes we call each other. We FaceTime each other. We text each other. Like it or not, we didn’t have a dramatic breakup and we love each other. This is what I mean when I say I value our friendship. I think it would be a loss if we kept in touch any more. And I like to believe that she thinks the same thing,” Justin Theroux explained to “Esquire.” Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are happier in friendship than in love.

A few days ago, on the red carpet of the 2024 Oscars, the actor formalized his new relationship with Nicole Brayden Bloom.