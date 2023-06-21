Great interest at the opening of the first ‘German action’ in our country: “They really have everything here” (Tongren)

They only opened at 9am, but at 8am on Saturday customers were already waiting at the first Belgian TEDI, at the T-Forum retail park on Luikersteenweg in Tongeren. The German version of the Dutch Action was an instant hit with many buyers.

“The customer feedback has been really positive. It’s something they needed in Tongeren. We’re not quite comparable to a verb. You’ll find more party items with us. Store shelves are higher and that means more going in We started with 20 employees,” describes Tongenaar and manager Ivo Vos (52), who has always worked in retail.

On TEDi you can find goods at very low prices, often for barely even 1 euro: decorative items, stationery, kitchen utensils, toys, DIY products, confectionery and seasonal products. The chain was founded in Germany in 2004 and is short for ‘Top Euro Discount’. Soon after the opening of the first Belgian branch on Saturday, there was a rush of onlookers and shoppers. They were lured by animation, music and free candy for the kids.

Linda Nige came early to see: “They have everything here. A cat doesn’t get its boy there. Actually, I’m not looking for anything. I come so blow your nose“, Looks. But after five minutes her shopping cart was already full: “Cardboard plates are for barbecue. I’m going to hang this sign with ‘Life is Better at the Beach’ at home. Then I feel in the holiday mood”, laughed Linda. Meanwhile, granddaughter Lara reached with toys. “She always cheats when she gets along.”

After Tongren, two more branches will open in Limburg this year. Regional manager Koen Kermans said: “We certainly can’t complain about the interest.”

By afternoon it was queuing up towards T-Forum and jostling for parking space.