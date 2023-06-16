Great to look at, great for socials, but stunt dressing in real life can be tricky

Icon: Kim Kardashian



Stunt dressing, it’s been a thing lately. With the ultimate goal of going viral, celebrities like Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, and Jared Leto are competing against each other when it comes to dressing as insanely as possible on the red carpet. whether they have to be nearly naked or in a cat costume. But there’s one celeb who dwarfs everyone else, mainly because of her dedication, and that’s Kim Kardashian. Don’t pee all night and breathe hard enough to fit into a Thierry Mugler corset? Lose 7 pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s old dress? consider it done. In the Balenciaga creation she wore to the Met Ball in 2021, she couldn’t see through the mask that covered her face and must not have gotten much oxygen. Attention-seeking, hysterical, borderline dangerous? All of them, but most importantly for Kim: made you look,



Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala Benefit, The Metropolitan Museum of Art. September 2021. Image WireImage

Mortal: Elsa Hosk



Is the endearing thing about Viktor and Rolf’s clothes that they always seem to tease by perception? A serious breakup, especially in a time of social media perfection, is the worst thing that can happen to anyone on the red carpet; That unexpected tear in the trousers that – oella – suddenly lets the white slovenly fresh air in, or the high heel that suddenly breaks in two.

At Viktor & Rolf, playing with perception often goes hand in hand with defying gravity. At his real show in Paris last January, clothes were hung upside down and sideways around the models. With Swedish model Elsa Hosk, who appeared on the red carpet at Cannes for the premiere of La Passion de Dodin Bouffant, the baby blue dress pretended to fall from her body, leaving a beige corset exposed for the assembled photographers to present herself as an unannounced guest. He didn’t break his heel, that’s for sure.



Elsa Hosk-Simone Comey. Cannes Film Festival 2023. Image ANP / SIPA Press France

On runway



You don’t usually wear stunt dressing to work, unless your work is partly on red carpets. And although the catwalk offers cute princess dresses, you’ll never be a meme. Viral potential can be found at Moschino or JW Anderson. And those who really want to break out of the bandwagon, both financially and fashionably, turn to haute couture, where audience favorite Daniel Rosebery for Schiaparelli and showpiece repeat offenders Viktor and Rolf still rule in stunt territory.



Style school from ltr Schiaparelli, K Kwok, Viktor & Rolf, Moschino, JW Anderson Image Imaxtree

homework



*It’s a very thin line between successful stunting and crazy cosplay. Limit the latter to trips to Comic Con.

* Take into account the nature of the event; There should never be an intention to outshine the bridal couple in a wedding.

* Consider whether you really want to spend the entire evening in a loud choupet suit with a face-restricting headpiece or semi-nude.