Greed is killing video games

Several news, apparently unrelated, are realizing the new definition of failure in the video game industry. First: Luminous Productions, production studio of the failed title Forspoken, is going to be absorbed by Square Enix. Second: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League it will require a constant online connection, even if you are not playing co-op. Third: The same goes for redfall, a Bethesda proposal that will undoubtedly have a better reception than the aforementioned games, but that also requires a constant connection. Fourth and last news: blood bowl 3Games Workshop’s adaptation of the board game, has been a critical disaster, with a broken, buggy and unimaginative release, to the point that certain reviewers refused to review it because it was unplayable.

What do these failures have in common? There is only one word that unites them, despite being so different games: greed. Let’s go in parts. First Forspoken. Forspoken It is a title that has caused controversy due to its theme, its heroine, and even its dialogue, but this is not the real problem behind the game. The real problem is the price: $70. 70 bucks… 70 bucks! For a totally new franchise, of which we knew nothing, and which on top of that had a difficult reception from the beginning? A recipe for disaster. Worst of all, everyone’s fears came true, and the game had a dismal 64 rating on Metacritic. In short, Luminous took a huge risk, and paid the price, but for one word: greed.

Following: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Although the game hasn’t even been released yet, the alarming signs are everywhere: uninspired trailers, and mandatory connectivity have everyone on their toes for what is likely to be one of the flops of the year. And here’s something big: the way the legacy of Rocksteady, a talented and critically acclaimed studio, has been ripped to the ground in the pursuit of profit, and the idea of ​​games as services. At this point, as some have pointed out, it is a mere trend without support, like other fashions: toys-to-life, mobas, clones of Overwatch or of Grand Theft Auto. A tiresome trend. In any case, the Suicide Squad trailers are already being bombarded with dislikes on YouTube, and everything seems to indicate that it will be a difficult launch.

VIDEO: The End of Games as a Service





redfall it’s a less offensive case, since it looks like a good game by all accounts, but it follows the trend of requiring a constant connection, even in single player mode. As we mentioned, this is for economic reasons: “fighting” piracy, facilitating microtransactions, etc. But it’s a hugely negative trend: these games are effectively steam, they’ll disappear completely when they’re no longer profitable, which is terrible, and absolutely unnecessary: ​​we understand purely multiplayer titles disappearing, but what about titles with a story that can be enjoyed? and counted offline? Obviously something absurd.

Finally we have the saddest and most failed case of all: blood bowl 3. An unnecessary sequel, broken, loaded with microtransactions, unstable servers, full of bugs and matchmaking problems, which has earned it a paltry 28% positive reviews on Steam. A mediocre, disgusting, simply unfinished product. Of course, he’s always online, even in the campaign. The most terrible thing is the system of microtransactions, which flood the game: any customization, whatever it is, costs, despite the fact that the game is paid. Worse still is the fact that, without DLC, your players will all look absolutely the same. Anyway, the studio is called Cyanide or “Cyanide” in Spanish for a reason.

Anyway, as we have said, the key word here is greed. We’ve got good games ruined by greed, not-so-bad games that just aren’t worth spending $70 for, games that don’t promise anything good, or disgustingly poorly made games that left unfinished for the same reason. Although video games are indeed an industry, and represent a considerable investment that obviously demands to be recouped, there is a point at which the excessive desire for profit backfires and even ends up sinking the game financially. In short, as always, the industry reinvents itself, but sometimes for the worse: not only what is good is reinvented or proposed, but also the way to fail is transformed, although the cause is always the same. See you.

VIDEO: They are killing video games





