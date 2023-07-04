Green Circle Moves Disabled People to Tractors (Turnhout)

People from the Day Center Markdal in Merksplass enjoy their day in and around the Statihowe in Turnhout. , © RR

The agricultural organizations Groene Kring Turnhout and Groene Kring Hoogstraten gave fifty disabled people a beautiful day out with excursions in tractors. The participants of the Day Center Markdal in Marksplass enjoyed this initiative.

By tradition, two areas of the Groene Kring in Nooderkampen organize a tour with tractors for people with disabilities. Fifty participants from the day center Markdal in Marksplass took part in the tour. They started their day at the dairy farm De Statihove on the Steinweg in Zonderigen in Turnhout and then traveled in ten tractors and two coach wagons. In the end, all the participants were fed Farm ice cream.

Members of Groene Kring Turnhout and Hoogstraten organized a tour with tractors for people with disabilities. , © RR

The youth associated with agriculture and horticulture are enthusiastic about opening their sector to all. With this initiative, they want to support the healthcare sector, give a wonderful day to people with disabilities and highlight the beauty of the agriculture sector.

“We have been in the news a lot lately for the concerns of the agriculture and horticulture sector, but we are much more than that,” says Dorienne Blockaux, president of Groen Kring Turnhout. “It gives us a lot of energy to be able to do this. The participants are ecstatic and we can show how great is our passion for the agriculture sector.” (BVDL)

