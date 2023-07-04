Green Damask in Red Europe

With fresh minds, but small steps forward, investors happily head into the second half of the year. The AEX closed in the plus for the second day in a row at 778.72, an increase of 0.3%.

We do it even without parental supervision, because Wall Street is celebrating Independence Day today. This is worth noting, as volumes are generally low. It is therefore fitting that Flow Traders (-3.7%), a company that thrives on trading volume and volatility, today announced a halving of trading income in the first half of the year.

Are flow traders doing so badly? No, money is being made and the ETF business is growing, but, as Arend Jan Kamp points out today, there is a difference between making money and creating value on a structural basis. And at the moment the trading company still lacks it.

Three spots in today’s AEX-Top-5 are occupied by insurers. No big news, but today the acquisition of Aegon Netherlands by ASR was formally completed. And that means, at least for Aegon, a free hand to buy back shares. It is celebrated across the sector, as NN Group is also doing well at +1.0%.

However, our insurance supervisor Niels Koerts today focused not on this top 3, but on the Belgian backwardness. Ageas has not shown an improvement in the share price of Aegon and ASR, but it is extremely solid compared to the Dutch insurers (solvency of 218%, higher than any of the three Dutch insurers). Is the deer even worth buying?

Apart from insurers, we also find real estate funds in the left row. Striking, because high interest rates are starting to squeeze the world of commercial real estate. Martin Krum writes today that the value of office buildings in Europe is expected to decline by an average of 25% and in Asia by 13%.

A day will pass without any trouble in the chips market. After the US imposed more export restrictions last week, the Chinese are now hitting back: Well, you won’t get the rare metals anymore. During the Trump era, a trade war broke out between the US and China. The term is a bit out of vogue, but it’s still pretty similar.

The three Dutch chip gunslingers shrug their shoulders and settle for the small plus on AEX in the middle bracket.

mass market

Along with our southern neighbors, AEX is the only European stock exchange to close in plus.

France, Germany and Eurostox are down a few tenths.

america is closed on july 4th

Eurodollar does not move much and is doing its best to land exactly at 1.0900

After last week’s gains, oil remains in good shape and is trading above $71 (WTI).

Bitcoin is down a bit, but still comfortably above $30,000. Gold is hanging above $2000.

Damark today

Amsterdam Stock Exchange’s Top- and Flops-3

DSM-Firmenich (+2.3%) continues to improve and confirms its choice as the professionals’ favorite

By the way, this is an X-Aquos with Philips, which also recorded +2.3%

Insurers (see above) complement the top-5, led by ASR with +1.8%

Cyclical and defensive are failing completely, with ArcelorMittal, Ahold, Unilever, Randstad and RELX closing on the AEX.

PostNL is the winner of the day, the fact that the company delivers less and less mail on time apparently doesn’t bother investors

Flow Traders has Red Lantern, see above

Another day of hopeful recovery: Fastened (+2.5%), Just Eat Takeaway (+2.3%), Alphen (+2.6%) and CM.com (+2.0%)

tomorrow’s agenda

A good set of macros tomorrow, if the US participates again as well. The services PMIs of major economies are particularly interesting: how much is the services sector slowing?

03:45 China Caixin Services PMI June (Consensus 56.2)

09:00 ECB non-monetary policy meeting

09:50 France Services PMI June (Consensus 48.0)

09:55 Germany Services PMI June (Consensus 54.1)

10:00 AM EU Services PMI June (Consensus 52.4)

10:30 UK Services PMI June (Consensus 53.7)

4:00 PM US Factory Orders May (Consensus +0.8% MoM)

Fed minute icon alert at 8 p.m.

22:00 Fed member Williams speaks

and then this

Here’s what Meta’s Twitter killer looks like:

Here’s a glimpse of “Threads” from the App Store, Instagram’s much-anticipated Twitter rival, expected to be released this week https://t.co/BadgnUhwL7 pic.twitter.com/hPM59EEFyA — Bloomberg (@Business) 4 July 2023

Why you shouldn’t lose sight of historical average stock returns. It is not always certain, even in the long run.

One of the biggest mistakes I see smart people make is to assume that the S&P 500 will yield 8% “because it always has”. I’ll introduce them to Japan’s Nikkei 225. If you bought the index in 1988 (!!!) then after 25 years your return would be negative. Evaluation detected… pic.twitter.com/HV3E50mnk0 — Xavier Helgesen (@XavierHelgesen) 2 July 2023

