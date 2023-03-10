Greta Gerwig’s productions and her success in cinema – Capricho

Greta Gerwig is one of the big names in the industry when it comes to cinema. Born in California, in the United States, the 33-year-old director is known for working with striking female protagonists, bringing a unique look to her films.

Today focused on directing and writing scripts, Greta has also stood out in front of the camera in projects as an actress. In 2013, she was nominated for the Golden Globe for its performance in Frances Haa long one that he wrote next to Noah Baumbach.

The film was one of many collaborations between Greta and Noah, who are also together off-screen. Among the titles in which the duo worked together, we see names like greenberg, Mistress America and, the most current of them, Barbie.

Opening paths in a scenario that is dominated by the presence of men, Greta brings a new vision to cinema and we have separated some of her features for you to watch.

Frances Ha

Indicated to Golden Globe for her performance in the film, the script for Frances Ha it was written by Noah Baumbach and Greta herself.

20th Century Women

In 20th Century Women, Gerwig acts alongside names like Annette Bening It is Elle Fanning. The film was nominated for oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 2017.

Lady Bird

Greta’s highlight was the film Lady Birdstarring Saoirse Ronan. The film earned Greta a nomination in the category of Best Director of the oscar. In addition, the film competed in four more categories, namely Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress and Best Film.

lovely women

lovely women was one of the main films in the 2020 Award Season. In the cast, Greta repeated the partnership with Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalametand featured more big names like Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern It is Meryl Streep. The film competed in six categories at the oscar.

Bonus: Barbie

The great expectation to check out the new Barbie movie, which features Margot Robbie in the lead role, is also related to the mystery about the movie’s plot.

The feature is directed by Greta while the script was a collaboration between her and Baumbach. The film opens in July of this year.