Grinding Gears Games Reveals Path of Exile: Crucible – Launching on PC on April 7 and on Consoles on April 12 | #Games | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

Mexico City as of March 30, 2023 – During today’s livestream event, Grinding Gear Games revealed a trailer and content details for the latest expansion of Path of Exiletitled cruciblewhich will be released on April 7 for PC and Mac, and on April 12 for PlayStation and Xbox.

Watch the trailer for Path of Exile: Crucible here,

The full livestream of Path of Exile: Crucible you can see it here

Path of Exile: Crucible comes with a host of all-new features and updates, including the Crucible Challenge League, Atlas Gateways, revamps to the Passive Skill Tree and its Masteries, new Vaal abilities, a variety of Ruthless gameplay improvements, and much more.

key features of Crucible:

Crucible Challenge League – Introducing Crucible Challenge League, a new expansion for Path of Exile that pushes the boundaries of the game’s item system by allowing you to augment your weapons with their own skill trees. These trees provide bonuses that enhance or increase your character’s playstyle. The abilities in the trees consume experience from Crucible encounters to unlock, but can have some pretty powerful effects.

In the meetings of crucible, players choose a weapon to upgrade by channeling it into an ancient forge. As you channel your weapon, the molten monsters will combine to form larger, more fearsome enemies. Pushing your limits is the fastest way to level up your weapon, but doing so increases the risk of failing the challenge. In their unique endgame area, The Forge of the Titans, these trees can be combined to create weapons of unprecedented power.

Introducing Crucible Challenge League, a new expansion for Path of Exile that pushes the boundaries of the game’s item system by allowing you to augment your weapons with their own skill trees. These trees provide bonuses that enhance or increase your character’s playstyle. The abilities in the trees consume experience from Crucible encounters to unlock, but can have some pretty powerful effects. In the meetings of crucible, players choose a weapon to upgrade by channeling it into an ancient forge. As you channel your weapon, the molten monsters will combine to form larger, more fearsome enemies. Pushing your limits is the fastest way to level up your weapon, but doing so increases the risk of failing the challenge. In their unique endgame area, The Forge of the Titans, these trees can be combined to create weapons of unprecedented power. Atlas Gateways – A new addition to the endgame of Path of ExileAtlas Gateways are new nodes that allow instant traversal between two locations in the Atlas Passive Tree, facilitating the amount of travel points allowing players to focus on building the tree that allows them to play the content they want.

A new addition to the endgame of Path of ExileAtlas Gateways are new nodes that allow instant traversal between two locations in the Atlas Passive Tree, facilitating the amount of travel points allowing players to focus on building the tree that allows them to play the content they want. Endgame Content Revamp – Breach/Abyss: – Two older league mechanics, Breach and Abyss, have been revamped. Clutter has been reduced in both mechanics and gameplay has been improved, resulting in a more streamlined experience with highly focused rewards.

Breach/Abyss: – Two older league mechanics, Breach and Abyss, have been revamped. Clutter has been reduced in both mechanics and gameplay has been improved, resulting in a more streamlined experience with highly focused rewards. Passive Tree and Masteries Rework – About half of the masteries have been reworked, with the new masteries having more interesting effects that will shake up a lot of builds and provide additional options for new ones.

About half of the masteries have been reworked, with the new masteries having more interesting effects that will shake up a lot of builds and provide additional options for new ones. New Vaal Abilities – Nine new Vaal abilities have been added to the game. These are versions of existing abilities that enhance and augment the original ability, giving players a periodic boost when they need it, whether it’s to focus on taking down a boss or mitigating burst damage in an emergency.

Nine new Vaal abilities have been added to the game. These are versions of existing abilities that enhance and augment the original ability, giving players a periodic boost when they need it, whether it’s to focus on taking down a boss or mitigating burst damage in an emergency. Ascendancy Reworks – The Saboteur and Pathfinder Ascendancy classes have been redesigned giving them exciting new tools that are more impactful and take their themes even further.

The Saboteur and Pathfinder Ascendancy classes have been redesigned giving them exciting new tools that are more impactful and take their themes even further. Improvements to Ruthless – Several improvements have been made to the Ruthless gameplay, including the return of Eternal Orbs and the introduction of a set of Ruthless-specific challenges to complete.

For more information on Path of ExilePlease visit the game’s official website, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About Path of Exile

Path of Exile continues to be one of the largest online action RPGs with continued massive viewership growth. Releases on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, as well as in China and South Korea have nearly tripled Path of Exile’s player community since August 2017. Path of Exile launched in October 2013 to critical acclaim, including GameSpot’s PC Game of the Year award. Since its launch, Path of Exile has grown to a global community of over 20 million players, including localized versions in English, German, French, Spanish, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Russian, Thai, Brazilian Portuguese, and Korean. In 2019, Path of Exile made Steam’s top ten “most played” games list for the second year in a row. In November 2019, Path of Exile’s first fan convention, ExileCon, took place in Auckland, New Zealand. Path of Exile capped off its most successful year by winning a prestigious BAFTA Award for Best Evolving Game.

More information on specific features of Path of Exile can be found at www.pathofexile.com.

About Grinding Gear Games

Grinding Gear Games was founded in 2006 and is based in West Auckland, New Zealand. His team members come from various countries and have a diversity of backgrounds ranging from artificial intelligence and software security to industrial design and professional tournament gaming. Following the release of its flagship title, Path of Exile, GGG committed to continued expansion and the release of new content for the critically acclaimed game. In 2018, Tencent acquired a majority stake in Grinding Gear Games.

For more anime, manga, videogames and geek & tech news, remember to visit: MultiAnime.com.mx

Source: PR