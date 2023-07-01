Groningen raises noise standard for Rammstein concert

Normally the sound should not be louder than 100 decibels, but for this concert the standard has been increased to 103 decibels.

Groningen has made an exception because Rammstein would otherwise have moved to a different location, Alderman Manouska Mollema reported to the city council on Wednesday.

“When bringing top events to Groningen, there is great competition between the big venues,” Mollema said. “We have opted for large scale events at Stadspark. If you have more people on the field, different noise standards are required. Several parties reacted with surprise to the commission’s announcement. According to Mollema, the municipality is still negotiating with local residents for “reasonable compensation”.

A total of 110,000 people attend two Rammstein concerts. It was the German group’s first show on Dutch soil following sexual misconduct allegations against frontman Till Lindemann. Several women were allegedly drugged or forced to have sex against their will.

Organizer Greenhouse Talent says the show will go ahead despite the allegations.

