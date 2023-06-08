Grutrees kicks off summer with a three-day party weekend (Custerly)

From Friday 23rd June to Sunday 25th June Grotries will be hosting the Zomert Party Weekend Party Weekend at Grotries in Casterly. The program includes a ticket prize camp, a visit to old-timers, an open-air party and bicycle tours.

Residents of Grotries, a village between Casterly and Turnhout, party for three days during the Grotries Zommert at the party meadow in De Hees in Casterly. The Grutrees Zomart program is very diverse. Setters Prize Camp will start on Friday 23rd June at 8 PM with Meet Prize. There is a separate card table for the youth and spectators can take seats at the summer bar.

“On Saturday, June 24, we are organizing a 70-kilometer tour along rural roads, especially for old-timers. Don’t worry if you don’t have an old timer in your stable, as every regulatory vehicle is allowed,” says Jos Van Houd van Groetries Zommert. “Registration is possible between 12 noon and 4 p.m. and participation in the Summer Bar Forms available.”

There will be an open air party with free entry on Saturday from 10 pm. A DJ brings the necessary ambiance until 3am.

Starting on Sunday morning 25 June, cyclists can take part in three cycle tours with departure and arrival at the Summer Bar on the Party Meadow. Participants can choose between a 25, 45 or 70 kilometer bike ride. There is also a walking tour of 8 kms.

“If you happen to be on site at Hayes on Sundays, you can enjoy live music,” explains Jos Van Houd. “The show will be opened at 3 p.m. by Lucky Luce and Benny Muggin, a quartet with fun jazzy pop songs. In between, magician Carlos walks between the tables and surprises with a variety of tricks.”

DJ Grotries Zomart will kick off the Sunday evening with sultry tunes. There’s all kinds of entertainment for the kids, with a giant bouncy castle and a giant sandbox. (BVDL)