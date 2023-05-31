GT: Adam and Cottingham win British GT at Donington, GT Open photo finish at Spa



The field for the International GT Open was combined with that of the GT Cup Open Europe, so there were approximately sixty cars on the grid.

Last Sunday, the Intelligent Money British GT Championship came to the Donington Park circuit for the first time this season. Johnny Adam and James Cottingham (2Seas Motorsport) fended off attacks from Euan Hanke and Lucky Kheda (Race Lab) to take the lead in two hours and retake the championship lead. Meanwhile, the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps hosted a 140-minute endurance race of the International GT Open. Charlie Faag and Sam de Haan (Optimum Motorsport) crossed the line 0.067 seconds ahead of Christopher Haase and Simon Reicher (Eastlent-Racing).

Text: Vincent Bruins (Twitter: @VincentJBruins)

Photos: SRO and GT Sport

British GT Championship

Sean Balfe (Barwell Motorsport) started the race from pole position in his Lamborghini. Behind him, Cottingham lost a position to Andrew Howard (Beechdeen AMR) on the opening lap. The latter would also pass Balfe for first place. The Barwell Motorsport driver eventually also saw off Cottingham, Ian Logie (2Seas Motorsport), Morgan Tilbrook (Enduro Motorsport), Khera and Darren Leung (Century Motorsport). Slow pit stops dropped Howard’s teammate Ross Gunn back to fourth. Adam took the lead and then Hankey had to be put behind and he was successful. Behind Adam & Cottingham and Hankey & Khera, Jules Gonon and Logie rounded out the podium. Gunn and Howard had to work from P4 ahead of Dan Harper and Leung. Chris Froggatt and Kevin Tse (Sky Tempesta Racing) were victorious in Silver-Am. Mark Sansom and Will Tregurtha (Barwell Motorsport) were involved in two crashes and finished second in class ahead of Ian Campbell and James Kell (Race Lab).



Adam and Cottingham hold a 7.5-point lead over Harper and Leung and teammates Gounon and Logie in the standings.

Charles Clarke (Optimum Motorsport) beat McLaren Artura partner Tom Wrigley (Race Lab) in the GT4 category with a spectacular overtake on the outside of the Schwantz Curve. Darren Burke and Harry George finished second in the Silver Cup behind Jack Brown and Clark, while the Ford Mustang of Matt Cowley and Eric Evans (Academy Motorsport) rounded out the podium in that class. Overall victory just slipped through the fingers of Ian Gough and Wrigley, but the pair still won the Pro-Am class ahead of Carl Cavars & Lewis Plato and the Century Motorsport BMW of Michael Johnson and Chris Salkeld. Due to a protest following the disqualification of Stuart Middleton and Freddie Tomlinson’s Raceway Motorsport–Ginetta in the Silverstone 500, breakthrough penalties could not be performed in the pit lane at Donington Park, so the results in the GT4 category are not yet official.



Brown and Clarke win the GT4 class for the second race in a row

result race

In three weeks’ time, the Intelligent Money British GT Championship will return with two one-hour sprint races at the Snetterton Circuit on 17 and 18 June.

International GT Open

Reischer shared the grid’s front row with De Haan in the endurance race at Spa-Francorchamps, but Diego Menchaca (Team Motopark) Mercedes-AMG, starting P3, took the lead after eight laps. De Haan then passed Reacher as well. However, the South African got stuck in a gravel trap when Mikail Pitambar (SPS Automotive Performance) tried to overtake the Eastlent-Racing driver. Menchaca fell a bit behind at one point and Faag entered the final stages as the leader for Haase. The two battled it out at the front and at the end Fagg’s McLaren had the nose just ahead of Haas’s Audi. Menchaca finished third with Marcos Siebert.



Fogg and Haase side by side towards the black and white checkered flag on the circuit in the Ardennes

Eddie Cheever III (AF Corse) looked set to win in Pro-Am, but the Italian suffered a puncture. Guest drivers Antares Au and Matteo Cairoli (Huber Motorsport) made good use of this to win the class in fourth overall. Martin Codrick and Sandro Murr (Bonaldi Motorsport) and Niccolò Rossi and Niccolò Schirro (Kessel Racing) completed the class podium. Konrad Grünewald and Jean-Claude Plain (AF Corse) reigned supreme in the Am class, winning ahead of Ferrari colleagues Philipp Baron and Ernst Kirchmayer (Baron Motorsport) and Gino Forgione and Andrea Montermini (AF Corse).



Dan Pizzl, under the name Dan Arrow, teamed up with Pietro Perolini at Oregon Team Lamborghini, finishing sixth in the Pro class.

result race

On 17 and 18 June, the International GT Open descends on the Hungaroring with the usual format of two sprint races, one of which will be of seventy minutes and one hour.