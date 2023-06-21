GT: Double win for van der Ende, great fight at GT Open, bizarre penalty in Asia and more



Thanks partly to the introduction of the Japan Cup from last year, the fields in GT World Challenge Asia have grown exponentially

Here we look at the AWS powered Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia at Fuji International Speedway where we saw surprise winners, the International GT Open at the Hungaroring where the final meters were fought for victory, the GT2 European Series and the French GT4 at the circuit Dijon-Prenois where Ricardo van der Ende had a perfect weekend in the latter championship, the Intelligent Money British GT Championship at Snetterton Circuit where race management led to a confused finish, and the AWS-powered Fanatech GT World Challenge America at Virginia International Raceway where Mercedes -AMG proved to be the dominant force.

GT World Challenge Asia

Akira Iida and Shinji Takei unexpectedly won Race 1 at Fuji. The Bingo Racing duo is the only one still competing with the Callaway Corvette C7 GT3-R. It was the Corvette’s first win in an SRO championship since September 2010. The Porsches of Wuthikorn Inthrafuwasak and Alessio Piccarillo (AAS Motorsport by Absolute) and Lu Wei and Dennis Olsen (R&B Racing) completed the podium after penalties for Tomonobu Fuji and. Satoshi Hoshino (D’Station Racing). The Corvette was less fortunate in Sunday’s incident-filled race and crashed heavily with Hiroshi Hamaguchi (The Spirit of FFF). Race leader Dani Juncadella (Craft-Bamboo Racing) was overtaken by Dennis Lind (Climax Racing) on ​​the restart, before Lind’s teammate Zhou Beihuang pushed championship leader Inthrafuvasak into the tire wall. At the same time, Jeffrey Lee (Kraft-Bamboo Racing) suffered a straightaway after a flat tire. Race management ordered all participants to drive from the pit lane for safety, but only four of the forty teams complied. After almost the entire field was penalised, it was Prince Abu Bakr Ibrahim and Luca Stolz (Triple Eight JMR) who were promoted from P14 to P1 to take credit for Race 2.



Bingo Racing Corvette with a typical Japanese, cool paint scheme

International GT Open

Fabian Schiller (Al Manar Racing by Gatespeed) held off Diego Menchaca (Team Motopark) and Pierre-Louis Chauvet (Oregon Team) in the closing stages in Race 1 at the Hungaroring and took the win together with Al Faisal Al Zubair. Menchaca eventually spun and moved back up to fifth with Marcos Siebert. Chavet and Maximilien Paul still had to settle for P3 after losing the battle for second place to Christopher Haase and Simon Reicher (Eastlent-Racing). Championship leaders Charlie Fagg and Sam de Haan (Optimal Motorsport) finished fourth. The latter was leading on the final lap of Race 2, but dropped back to fifth after contact with Nicola Marinengelli (AF Corse) in the battle for the win. But Marinengelli was passed by Paul on the outside of the final corner in one of the most thrilling conclusions to a GT Open race ever. Riccardo Agostini and Marinengelli eventually received five-second track limit penalties, so second place went to Menchaca and Siebert ahead of Schiller and Al Zubair.



The top five together after a nerve-racking finish with Paul crossing the line first



GT2 European Series

Martin Koch and Reinhard Koffler (True Racing) made a stunning comeback in their KTMs in Race 1 at Circuit Dijon-Prenois. The former Austrian spun in the opening lap, but together with his compatriot he was able to drive to the front to win the race. Amateur driver Leonardo Gorrini held first place in the general classification for a long time in his Abimotors-Porsche, but eventually had to concede his superiority among the professional drivers of the Pro-Am class. With seventh place overall, the Swiss were still victorious in the Am class. In Race 1, Peter Guelinks and Stines Longin (PK Carsport) were forced to retire after losing a wheel, but the Audi pair would win Race 2 for the Porsches of Christoph Breuer and Marco Holzer (Menthe-Racing). By completing the podium together with Koch, Kofler closed the gap on Stefan Rozina and Nicolas Selens (True Racing) even further in the points standings. More success for KTM in the M class came due to the victory of RTR Projects driver Jan Krábek.



Gwenlinks and Longin followed by championship leaders Rosina and Selens on the hilly circuit Dijon-Prenois

Championnat de France FFSA GT

Ricardo van der Ende (L’Espace Bienvenue) teamed up with Belgian Benjamin Lessens to have a perfect weekend at the Circuit Dijon-Prenois. The Dutchman beat Etienne Chelly (Matmut Evolution) and Mateo Villagomez (Racing Spirit of Lehman) to win Race 1, and then Race 2 was also dominated by the BMW duo. They are just nine points behind Cheli and Enzo in the Silver Cup jockeys, who finished third in Sunday’s race behind Villagómez and Viktor Weyrich. Olivier Jouffreut and Eric Tremoulet (Team Jouffreut by Vic’Team) topped the Pro-Am class with their Mercedes-AMG and won twice. Alain Ferté and Laurent Hergen (Autosport GP) also looked set for a double victory in the M class, but were disqualified after Race 2 because their Alpines did not meet technical regulations. So Sunday’s amateur class victory went to the Aston Martin of Ronald Basso and Clément Daub (Racing Spirit of Lemmon).



Van der Ende and Lessens in the winner’s circle in the French GT4 Championship

British GT Championship

Sean Balfe and Sandy Mitchell (Barwell Motorsport) dominated Race 1 at the Snetterton Circuit in their Lamborghini. Dan Harper and Darren Leung (Century Motorsport) were ahead of Rob Bell and Mark Radcliffe (Optimal Motorsport). The GT4 class also took a pole position win. Silver Cup drivers Stuart Middleton and Freddie Tomlinson (Raceway Motorsport) led from start to finish. Teammates other Ginettas, Michael Crees and Thomas Holland, were the first winners in the Pro-Am class of GT4, but were ultimately removed from the entire weekend’s results after a physical fight in the paddock between Crees and Academy Motorsport driver Eric Evans. They went. , Evans, who shared a Ford Mustang with Matt Cowley, was also disqualified. Michael Johnson and Chris Salkeld (Century Motorsport) were awarded the silver plate in GT4-Pro-Am. John Ferguson (RAM Racing), James Cottingham (2Seas Motorsport), Ian Logie (2Seas Motorsport) and Simon Orange (Orange Racing by JMH) battle it out for victory in Race 2. The white checkered flag was not hoisted even though the bell was up. In the end, the foursome were classified in the above order to within seven tenths of a second and so Ferguson and Raffaele Marciello won. Jack Brown and Charles Clarke (Optimum Motorsport) have extended their lead in the GT4 Championship after their third win in six races.



Ferguson managed to keep the two 2Seas Motorsport-Mercedes-AMGs almost half an hour behind him as well as the Orange Racing of JMH-McLaren.

GT World Challenge America

In TR3 Racing amateur driver Ziad Ghandour was replaced by Kenton Koch and so Mercedes-AMG was eliminated in the Pro class. It turned out to be a great decision, as Koch and Daniel Morad won both races at Virginia International Raceway. In Race 1 they beat the BMW of Bill Oberlein and Chandler Hull (Bimmerworld) and the Porsche of Trenton Estep and Seth Lucas (MDK Motorsports). In Race 2, Koch and Morad finished third overall, but still won again in the Pro class ahead of the Racers Edge Motorsports Acura of Ashton Harrison and Mario Farnbacher, and championship leaders Erik Filgueiras and Steven McClure. RS1 Porsche. Colin Braun and George Kurtz (Crowdstrike Racing by Riley Motorsports) went on to double victories in the Pro-Am class and the overall to close the gap on Adam Adelson and Elliot Scheer (Wright Motorsports) in Sunday’s Pro-Am points standings Did. After some bad luck at the start of the season, a second place for Samantha Tan (ST Racing) was excellent. After John Edwards took a step back as he took paternity leave, he had a new teammate in young Neil Verhagen last weekend.



Koch and Morad follow Braun and Kurtz at Virginia International Raceway

