Guanajuato students will learn with Minecraft thanks to this alliance

The Secretary of Education of Guanajuato (SEG) established an alliance with Microsoft Mexico and Siemens Gamesa to implement the strategy of the video game in Minecraft: Education, Planet Rescuers, an educational adventure on Energy and Sustainability that It will benefit up to 40,000 primary and secondary students.

The objective of this alliance is to arouse the interest of Guanajuato students of between 8 and 15 years old for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and promote vocations towards these educational careers through gamification with the use of educational software.

The project It will be implemented in the period from March to June 2023 and corresponds to the development of programs that will be part of the Social Pact for Education, in the learning recovery pillar through gamification, with the use of Minecraft Education software.

The strategy Minecraft Education: Planet Rescuers will be integrated by eight scenarios with challenges focused on STEM areas for students to learn and apply knowledge and skills.

Siemens Gamesa supports this initiative with the purpose of promoting STEM training aligned with United Nations Goal 4: promote inclusive, equitable and quality education to promote learning opportunities for all and motivate their curiosity through a tool that they are passionate about: the videogames.