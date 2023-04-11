Guardians Esports, the Zulian League of Legends champion team at the Venezuela Game Show

In an arduous tournament that initially brought together 84 teams, Guardians Esports He was able to go little by little, making a space to end up qualifying for the face-to-face semifinals, advance to the grand final and culminate his excellent participation in the Venezuela Game Show (VGS) lifting the League of Legends National Champion title (Lol).

specifically was Andres Briceno -main player of this discipline in the team- who managed to prevail in each of the five rounds to achieve glory. The first three phases were in the online modalityand the participants who managed to advance in each of them, reached the semifinal and a possible face-to-face final.

After winning the first three rounds, Briceño arrived at the event held at the Ciudad Tamanaco Shopping Center (CCCT) of Caracas to play the semifinal, where he left an impeccable performance to advance to the final undefeated (2-0).

In the defining instance, Andrés, whose ID is “StarHide”, made it clear that his two previous victories had not been a fluke and hit the table again to take the final, again, with two wins and no losses. The prize money was $3,750. on this occasion.

“Guardians is four months old, we have achieved a lot in a short time and it is what we want to highlight. We are competing at the level of teams that have been in the arena for years”, said Maria Laura Zambrano, Guardians Social Media Manager.

For his part, Jafet Montilla, co-partner of Guardians, explained that “the boys are athletes, they dedicate 4 to 6 hours a day together to practices to improve their performance”. In addition, they have a coach and a manager. “We also have a psychologist and a nutritionist who help team members“, complete.

Guardians Esports, in addition to having a non-professional team (Guardians Academy), it also has competitive players in disciplines such as Valorant and CS:GO. They are currently waiting for the next edition of the Venezuela Game Show to face it as if it were the first: with the illusion to the fullest.