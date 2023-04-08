‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Reveals Behind the Scenes of the Third Film

All good things come to an end. Actor Chris Pratt and the other stars of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.. 3 talked about the characters and new cast members.

In the video posted this Thursday, the 6th, on the official profile of Marvel Entertainment on Youtube, entitled Once More With Feeling, the director of the feature, James Gunn fara about the farewell in the last film of the franchise.

After the other successes of Guardians of the Galaxyin 2014, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. two2017. The latest release is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

In addition to Pratt, other stars return to finish the saga, such as Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Karen Gillan (Nebula) and Pom Klementieff (Mantis). The novelty of the launch is the participation of Will Poulter, who acted in The Chronicles of Narnia, as Eustaquio and will give life to Adam Warlock.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the farewell of the franchise and the group of intergalactic heroes, who were introduced to the MCU in 2014 and say goodbye now, in 2023. This will probably be the last participation of James Gunn in the Marvel group, after all, DC is leaving the director well busy in other competitor productions.