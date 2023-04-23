Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at Disney Paris ~ Marvel Universe 616

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally hitting theaters next month, and is expected to be the last MCU movie to feature the original Guardians team. The film’s press tour has officially begun, which means this could be the last time the entire cast is together for Marvel events. This week, Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Pom Klementieff (Mantis) and Vin Diesel (Groot) joined director James Gunn at Disneyland Paris for an event gala to promote the new film. Marvel’s official Instagram account shared some images from the event, and Diesel shared a cute video of the cast together.

Paris welcomed the Guardians for the European Gala at Disneyland Paris ✨ Experience Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in theaters May 5.

Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel and Chris Pratt at the Paris premiere of Guardians of The Galaxy: Vol 3. 📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/qP5kRXUZJo — SpurPlay (@spurplay) April 23, 2023

Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, James Gunn, Pom Klementieff and Vin Diesel attend the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” European gala event at the Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris on April 22, 2023.

"Paris welcomes Guardians to European Gala at Disneyland Paris ✨ Experience Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in theaters May 5," Marvel Studios captioned its post. "We are Groot! @prattprattpratt @zoesaldana @karengillan @pom.klementieff," Diesel wrote.

Additionally, entertainment journalists in Paris were able to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for the first time on Saturday during a celebration that saw the film’s cast attend Disneyland Paris. The vast majority of reactions are overwhelmingly positive for the film, with many applauding the franchise’s trademark demise with a much darker tone than we’ve seen from the group thus far and balancing the comedic moments well. Not only that, but many are praising the moving tone the film carries, even more so after Guardians director James Gunn confirmed that this would be the last Marvel movie for him and some of the film’s cast.

“Marvel’s last project, who knows, but I see it as my last Guardians movie,” Guardians director James Gunn previously told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m a never say never guy because I’ve seen a lot of people say ‘never’ and get pulled back into the fray, so I wouldn’t say that. But I see it as my last Guardians movie.”

That’s when the director mentioned Bautista, adding: “I know Dave sees it as his last Guardians movie, and Dave and I are very attached to those projects. So you won’t see us anymore after that.”

Marvel took the opportunity to release a promotional video with the main reactions:

Early reactions are cranking up the volume for the biggest event of the summer. 😎 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters May 5.

In addition to the praise for the film, the running time was officially confirmed. It was previously reported that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would reportedly have the franchise’s longest running time, and now those reports have been confirmed by early showings. The Guardians sequel will officially run for 2 hours and 29 minutes. And apparently, the film will have two post-credits scenes.

With direction and script by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 will have back the names of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin as well as Rocket stand-in, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Racoon and Vin Diesel as Groot. Also returning is Sylvester Stallone as Star Eagle and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha. New names joining are Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as High Evolutionary, Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo, Nico Santos and Daniela Melchior in undisclosed roles. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2023.

