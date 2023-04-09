‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: James Gunn Answers If Film Will Have CONNECTIONS To The Future Of The MCU

James Gunndirector ofGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘, clarified in his social networks about the film’s possible connections with the expanded universe of Marvel.

On Instagram, a fan asked the director if the film’s story will have any connection with the introduction of the villain Kang (Jonathan Majors), or with elements of the Multiverse, seen in recent productions by Marvel.

In response, Gunn emphasized that the main goal of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘ is to conclude the story of the characters, without worrying about establishing connections with the future of the MCU.

“’Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3′ is mostly about the end of these characters’ stories. While the story could have implications for the MCU’s future, that’s not the focus. My concern is to make the best movie possible and conclude the Guardians’ journey in a satisfying way.”wrote Gunn.

In an interview for comic bookthe protagonist Chris Pratt reinforced that the film will be a very emotional journey for the team.

“Participating in this film was very exciting. It was really emotional for so many reasons that I would end this interview without going into all the details. But yes, it was exciting. I am very grateful for the fact that James Gunn have been able to have done that. I am grateful that he gave me this role. It was gratifying to shrug off critics who said the original was likely to be the first Marvel movie to flop. Taking these characters that almost nobody knew and turning them into household names… To be part of this is to know that the world goes round.”

“It’s been an amazing ten years. Ending this journey was like the last day of school when you’re in your senior year of school. You’re so excited that it’s over, but at the same time, you don’t know if you’ll ever see any of your friends again. Some of them are going to college, and some of them are moving countries. It’s like entering a new phase and a new chapter in your life. It’s the turn of a page. So it’s exciting, just exciting.”

Remembering that ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘ received a PG-13 rating, just like the previous films.

The reason for the classification is due to “Intense sequences of action and violence, inappropriate language and suggestive references to drugs.”

“In ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘, from the marvel studios, our beloved group of misfits are settling into life in Nowhere. However, it’s not long before their lives are turned upside down by echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must assemble his team to save Rocket’s life, in a mission that, if not successfully completed, could very possibly lead to the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy as we know it.”

The new film will feature Chris Pratt, Zoë Saldaña, Vin Diesel, dave bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Elizabeth Debicki, Daniela Melchior It is Will Poulter.

