‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: The team poses for the cover of Empire magazine; Check out!

The magazine empire released the cover of its next issue, which will be dedicated to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’which premiered in May 4th.

In the image, the team gathers wearing the classic costumes from the comics, except for Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), since the character is a younger version of the one who died in ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘.

In an interview for comic bookthe protagonist Chris Pratt reinforced that the film will be a very emotional journey for the team.

“Participating in this film was very exciting. It was really emotional for so many reasons that I would end this interview without going into all the details. But yes, it was exciting. I am very grateful for the fact that James Gunn have been able to have done that. I am grateful that he gave me this role. It was gratifying to shrug off critics who said the original was likely to be the first Marvel movie to flop. Taking these characters that almost nobody knew about and turning them into household names… To be part of this is to know that the world goes round.”

“It’s been an incredible ten years. Ending this journey was like the last day of school when you’re in your senior year of school. You’re so excited that it’s over, but at the same time, you don’t know if you’ll ever see any of your friends again. Some of them are going to college, and some of them are moving countries. It’s like entering a new phase and a new chapter in your life. It’s the turn of a page. So it’s exciting, just exciting.”

Remembering that ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘ received a PG-13 rating, just like the previous films.

The reason for the classification is due to “Intense sequences of action and violence, inappropriate language and suggestive references to drugs.”

Wassup are you excited?

“In ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘, from the marvel studios, our beloved group of misfits are settling into life in Nowhere. However, it’s not long before their lives are turned upside down by echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must assemble his team to save Rocket’s life, in a mission that, if not successfully completed, could very possibly lead to the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy as we know it.”

So, are you excited for the ending of the trilogy?

The new film will feature Chris Pratt, Zoë Saldaña, Vin Diesel, dave bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Elizabeth Debicki, Daniela Melchior It is Will Poulter.

