Guatemala will participate in the 2023 World Championship of Electronic Sports

Guatemala will stand out along with many other countries at the end of 2023 when a group of national athletes compete in the World E-Sports Championship which will take place in Romania between August 24 and September 4.

For the third consecutive year, Guatemala will be represented in the annual contest where the best exponents-professionals of electronic games in the world are summoned.

Walter Morales, 20, and Raúl García, 34, are so far the first confirmed Guatemalans who will represent the country in Europe.. Although it is barely two names, the news generates more and more curiosity and excitement.

The novelty of this next participation was revealed on March 19, 2023, during the first Game Show Guatemalaan event that brought together professionals, amateur and fans of video games as well as cosplay.

Among the great distinctions of the Game Show, he highlighted the goal of the organizers to promote electronic competitions to gather the participants who won in confrontations within the games endorsed by the International Federation of E-Sports (IESFfor its acronym in English).

This search for talents sought in parallel form the first national team of electronic sports athletes in Guatemala.

“We are very happy with the response. Community feedback gamer have been very positive, which is enough to continue”, comments Pablo Melgar, president of the Association of Electronic Sports of Guatemala (ADEG), private organization that has promoted proposals such as the Game Show on March 19.

As Melgar explains, they will be 18 people of different ages who will make up the national team of Electronic Sports. Players will play individually against foreigners in various video game competitions such as eFootball, PUBG Mobile, DOTA 2, Tekken 7, Mobile Legends and Counter Strike.

“By instructions from the IESF, there are players who qualify for the world championship first – like Walter Morales and Raúl García. Other tournament winners must participate in regional qualifiers to qualify for Romania”, explains the president of the ADEG.

Although there is not yet specific dates for the challenges that will determine the rest of the national competitors to take place, Melgar comments that he Guatemalan team will be included by the International Federation of E-Sports within the region that includes Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia and Venezuela.

At the moment, those in charge of the Association of Electronic Sports of Guatemala They begin to form a coaching staff with psychologists, nutritionists and physical trainers who will accompany the players.

“As an association we are betting on him to finish forming the coaching staff, beyond what each competitor requires. The idea of ​​participation is to arrive with all the titles”, says Melgar, who in February assured that the ADEG will cover the costs of plane, transportation and food for the national teams during their trip to Romania.

Although it represents a new chapter for national history given the level of commitment and commitment, the fact that this It is not the first time that Guatemala will be represented in the World Championship of Electronic Sports.

Pablo Melgar tells that, for the In the last two editions of the international tournament, held in Indonesia (2022) and Israel (2021), Guatemala participated with a varied group of men and women.

However, 2023 is presented as a year of improvements for international representation: “Now we rely on an event to define the selected and give more community involvement. Besides, We seek to prepare those selected with a greater number of tools and accompany them in an integral way”, underlines the director of the ADEG.

For Walter Morales and Raul Garcia 2023 will also be remembered as the year they will get to know Romania for the first time. From having approached consoles more than ten years ago, they went on to become international athletes.

“It is not just representing the flag, but it is a golden opportunity. I feel a little nervous, but also very happy,” he says. Walter Morales 20 years old, resident of zone 21 of the capital, student of Systems Engineering and next representative of Guatemala before the world in the eFootball category.

Morales assures that his passion for this form of game started from little boy during a time in which the ‘scorches’ and electronic soccer games, as well as the encouragement from his father to see him play were constant.

The taste for the ball in the world of consoles led to for Walter to sign up for different virtual tournaments such as Open, where players from different parts of the world participate. The tactics and controls in the digital soccer emulator caused Morales to insist on this spacereason that led him to sign up for the Game Show 2023.

As he prepares to get to know Romania and compete against other eFootball fans, the young man names the Patience and calm as cardinal axes that have helped him perform professionally in video games. That, plus four hours of daily practice in parallel to their university commitments and coexistence, comment.

Videogames are spaces that imply levels of competitiveness and training that end up escalating in personal-transformative challenges. This is how he has understood it for the last 18 years Raul Garciaa resident of San Pedro Carchá (Alta Verapaz) who will represent the country in the World E-Sports Championship in the space dedicated to tekken 7.

The video game, posed as a scenario of fights between various characters, came to Raúl when he was 15 years old. Although he assures that the ‘fighting games’ have led him to understand the discipline beyond mere entertainment, the player points out that his interest in the proposal has increased over the years thanks to the investigation of said game.

“Tekken is extremely complex. Each one has movements and a lot of depth. I like the theoretical part, getting information, watching videos and listening to programs. I try to keep learning the practice”, says García who, in addition to his sports role, runs a business from which he sells engines, as well as studies Business Administration and supports a family with his wife, Pamela Rodríguez.

Raúl says that the success achieved after the Game Show, where he participated and was elected to Romania, was a premonition. Five months after the world championship, he says: “I feel very happy. I believed in my chances as the tournament went by. I competed against difficult rivals. Now, meeting world-class players and being a part of the experience is a dream come true. I feel very grateful.”