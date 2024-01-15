Guatemala wins, likes, scores and is the leader of Group C in CONCACAF qualifiers

Under the supervision of Blue and White captain Ana Lucia Martínez, who was present at the Colossus of Zone 5, the players, led by Marvin Cabrera, started the game well, taking an early lead.

In the first minutes, number 7 Matthew Evans, LA Galaxy II youth player, began to show signs of his game when he tested the visiting goalkeeper’s resistance, after getting up early against the opponent defence.

However, despite the power of the shot, he could not score the goal and went to the corner. Almost immediately, Bicolor took the lead on the scoreboard thanks to an own goal from Tyler Flanders, who deflected a cross from Chapins and headed it into the net.

After the first, the local team took advantage of the momentum in search of the second and they got it just before the break. When Evans scored his first goal of the night in the 44th minute.

After the break, a third player came in at No. 9, Daniel Méndez, at 56. Then Evans repeated at 61, and meanwhile in the Doroteo stand we could see a little boy taking a photo with a Rayadas de Monterrey player.

In the 68th, Evans completed his hat-trick in spectacular fashion, after only receiving from the right side, and after a cutback that eluded the goalkeeper, he made it 5–0 for Guatemala with his less skilled foot. Took.

Finally, in injury time, with a mid-range shot, Selvin Sagstum capped Guatemala’s 6–0 victory in San Martín. With this result, Cabrera’s team moved up to first place in Group C, tying them with Curaçao, second with two games, one win and 4 points, Aruba third, San Martín fourth and Barbados.

Following the win, Guatemala picked up their second win by defeating Barbados 3-1 last Friday and will return to action against Aruba on the same stage next Tuesday the 29th at 7pm.

