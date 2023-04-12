Guide to defeat Lugia in Pokémon GO Raids

He legendary lugia has returned to the 5 star raids of the current season of Pokémon GO.

Among the surprises of March 2023 was the start of Rising Heroes with loads of challenges for players to complete and receive rewards. Now the month of April brings us multiple events for the competitive, in addition to the special investigation that will be available until June.

And for those who want an intense challenge against one of the most iconic pokemon of the series, you can access the 5-star Raids. Though defeating the mighty lugia in Pokémon GO it will not be an easy task.

The Raid of lugia in Pokémon GO

Trainers will be able to face lugia in 5-star raids Pokémon GO until April 11, when will it give way to Landorus Avatar Form.

lugia It is a Psychic and Flying type Pokémon, so it is resistant to Grass and Psychic type attacks, as well as Super resistant to Fighting and Ground type attacks. However, it is weak to Rock, Electric, Dark, Ghost, and Ice types; from whom you will take 160% damage.

Stat-wise, Lugia stands out for his tremendous Defense of 310 with Stamina of 235 and Attack of 193. This is similar to the main series, where Defense and Special Defense are his biggest strengths.

The fast movements you can learn lugia in Pokémon GO are the following:

Paranormal (Psychic)

Dragon Tail (Dragon)

And these are all his charged moves:

Hydropump (Water)

Air Strike (Flying)

Aerojet (Flying)

Premonition (Psychic)

how to defeat lugia in Pokémon GO

Once studied the potential of the legendary Lugia in Pokémon GO, you will need to choose between the best Pokémon and movements to counter it. Fortunately, there are plenty of strong Pokémon that can take advantage of its weaknesses.

Your chances of winning the fight will increase if you use boosted versions of the counters, since they will do more damage in less time, with the disadvantage of being more expensive or difficult to acquire. This includes Mega, XL size and Dark versions whenever possible. You can find a guide on the Pokémon GO Mega Evolutions in this link. Also make sure that your Pokémon are the same type as the attacks used so that they receive the STAB boost.

These are the best coutners and moves that will help you defeat lugia in the Pokémon GO 5 Star Raids:

Darmanitan: Ice Fang and Avalanche

Xurkitree: Thundershock and Spark

Zacian: Scream and Cruel Voltio

Cahndelure: Misfortune and Shadow Ball

Gengar: Lick and Shadow Ball

Dragapult: Misfortune and Shadow Ball

Zekrom: Charge Beam and Cruel Volt

Rampardos: Anti-Aircraft and Avalanche

Darkrai: Scream and Avalanche

Weavile: Scream and Avalanche

Banette: Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Absol: Alario and Vendetta

Ampharos: Voltshift and Electrocannon

Aerodactyl: Rock Thrower and Avalanche

Gyarados: Bite and Crush

Your best options will be to use Mega Evolved versions like Mega Gengar, Banette, Aerodactyl, Aerodactyl, and Houndoom. However, other Pokémon mentioned above can also work, especially if the other trainers know what they are doing as well.

Can you catch lugia Shiny?

One of the attractions of participating in the difficult 5-star Raids is that they offer us a chance to capture the boss. Fortunately, those who face lugia in Pokémon GO they will have a chance to meet their Shiny variant.

The problem will be that it is very unlikely to find the shiny versions of the monsters. Unlike scarlet and purple, Pokémon GO it doesn’t have a mechanic to improve your chances of finding Shiny. Therefore, you will need to face and defeat this boss multiple times until you find her. The good news is that the chance is 1/20 for Raids level 5 or higher, instead of 1/500 for wild Pokémon.

you can capture lugia in the Raid with a CP between 2028 and 2115 (or between 2535 and 2645 under weather boost with Wind).