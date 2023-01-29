Guide to get more free Pokécoins

There are certain items in Pokémon GO which can be earned by completing a variety of different challenges, but for those that can’t, there’s an in-game currency that’s a little harder for trainers to come by.

That’s right, we’re talking about PokéCoins, and since Trainers may not want to part with their money for premium currency, it may seem impossible to collect enough to buy an item in the shop.

Fortunately, there is a method to collect coins completely free. So, let’s take a look at the best way to earn free coins in Pokémon GO on a regular basis, without having to spend real money in-game.

How to get free pokecoins

So far, there is only one way to consistently earn Coins in Pokémon GO and that is to take over and defend Gyms so they stay in your team color.

By doing this, you can earn up to six Pokécoins per hour, although there is a maximum limit of 50 free Pokémon GO coins that can be earned every day. So if you still don’t know the procedure well.

Follow the steps below to start collecting them:

Find a gym in your area that is the same color as your team.

If a gym is not your team’s color, you can battle the Pokémon in it to take it over.

Once a gym has your team’s color, place a Pokémon inside.

When your Pokémon is defeated, your Pokécoins will be given out automatically.

Save and buy the item you want in the store!

So if you repeat this method for several days, you could earn quite a few coins considering that 100 PokéCoins cost $0.99 in the Pokémon GO Shop.

What can I buy with free Pokémon GO Coins?

The Pokémon GO store is full of exclusive supplies and items for Trainers to purchase with PokéCoins. So if you’re curious about what premium currency can unlock, check out the list below:

lucky eggs

pokeballs

Incense

Bag Updates

Pokemon Storage Update

egg incubators

lure modules

Hopefully, you can now win them for free without having to spend any real money. There’s no doubt that it can be difficult to defend a set of gyms, but it’s worth the effort for the items you can buy and the money you’ll save in the long run.

That’s all you need to know about how to earn free Pokémon GO coins in 2022. For more tips and tricks to become a Pokémon Master.